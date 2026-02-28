The beloved Tokyo souvenir re-introduces chocolate sponge Eevee cakes, along with a collectible keepsake for fans.

If you’ve ever passed through Tokyo station or Haneda Airport, chances are that you might have seen a formation of bright yellow boxes, meaning that you’ve already encountered one of Japan’s most popular edible souvenirs: Tokyo Banana.

Created in 1991, Tokyo Banana has become Japan’s go-to souvenir from the capital, consisting of a soft sponge cake filled with creamy banana custard. It might sound simple, but over two billion Tokyo Bananas have been sold to date, and now they have a cute upgrade.

To celebrate Pokémon’s 30th anniversary, Tokyo Banana has brought back a fan favorite: Eevee Tokyo Banana, last seen four years ago. However, this time we’re getting more than just the treats, as a limited-edition Eevee Bag Set, containing two boxes of snacks and a tote bag, will also be available.

The Eevee Tokyo Bananas bear the characteristics of a typical Tokyo Banana, but have been elevated to feature a chocolate sponge filled with a banana custard flavored like caramel macchiato. While being a core part of the Eevee Bag Set, they are also available for purchase separately at a price of 1,512 yen (US$9.69) for a box of eight.

▼ Each of the cakes sport adorable Eevee-themed designs.

Then there’s the second delight: langue de chat cookie sandwiches that overflow with chocolate. These crisp, buttery cookies come in both banana yogurt and caramel macchiato flavors. Should you only wish to feast on these cookies, rather than spring for the whole tote bag set, you’ll be looking at a price of 1,296 yen for a box of 12 pieces.

However, for all Eevee lovers out there, you’ll be wanting to get your hands on the Eevee tote bag, which has been designed to make it look like Eevee is waving at you. The bag, which is only available as part of this special set, features long handles, plenty of space, and a subtle Poké Ball in the lining.

There’s just one catch: the quantity of bags is limited. They’re available only from March 1 to mid-April, or while supplies last, so this isn’t a bag you can simply pick up at any time. In case you were hoping to buy a set for several friends or members of your family, sales are limited to three per person.

To get your hands on one, you’ll need to swing by one of their permanent stores, listed below, and part with 3,980 yen.

JR Tokyo Station Hanagataya Tokyo South Store (inside the ticket gates)

Tokyo Banana’s (outside the Yaesu Underground Central Gate at JR Tokyo Station)

Tokyo Banana World Tokyo Gift Palette Store (outside the Yaesu North Gate at JR Tokyo Station)

Tokyo Banyana Cookies JR Tokyo Station Store

Tokyo Banana Studio 1F-Studio Daimaru Tokyo Store

Haneda Airport Terminal 1 Haneda-ya Gate 7 Store (inside the gate area)

There’s also a limited-time store open from March 16 to April 5, 2026 at JR Tokyo Station Gransta Tokyo on the first floor in front of the Shinkansen North Transfer Gate.

The stores above will also be stocking the individual items, but if you’re fine with missing out on the tote bag, the places for purchasing the adorable snacks additionally include:

JR Shinagawa Station Plusta Gift Shinagawa (inside the south Shinkansen gate)

JR Omiya Station NewDays Omiya 31 and Mini Omiya 32 (inside the Shinkansen gates)

JR Shinjuku Station NewDays Shinjuku (outside the gate) and Shinjuku South Exit Central (inside the gate)

Haneda Airport Terminal 1 Pier 4 (outside the gate), Pier 7 (inside the gate)

Haneda Airport Terminal 2 Tokyo Shokuhin Kan Clock Tower 1 Mae (outside the gate), Smile Tokyo (outside the gate), and Fa-So-La Taxfree Akihabara (inside the gate)

Tokyo-Nagoya Expressway Expasa Ebina (Westbound)

Kan-Etsu Expressway Miyoshi Parking Area (Down)

If you’re a huge Pokémon fan, but can’t make it to Tokyo for the sales period, it’s also possible to order the Eevee Bag Set online from March 2 at 10:00 a.m., with shipping beginning from mid-March.

Food souvenirs from your trip are great for people you know, giving them a taste of local delights without cluttering up their house, but for yourself once you’ve eaten them, there’s often nothing left by which to remember your trip. So for Pokémon lovers, the Eevee Bag Set gets you a charming anniversary collectible, while also having some of Tokyo’s iconic sweets in an upgraded form to share with friends.

Related: Official Online Store, Rakuten, Yahoo Store

Source and images: PR Times

Images ©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!