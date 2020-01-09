These stylish kimono robe overcoats have some seriously avant-garde styles!

Kyoto-based fashion company Wazigen Shizukaya has been known to release new collections of samurai-inspired garb for every season. Their coats, accessories, and outfits are completely modeled off of old-school samurai fashion, but while they are traditional, they’re also modern, functional, comfortable, and stylish. In fact, their newest collection, the 2019 Winter Collection, is so fashionable it could even be considered avant-garde!

This lineup focuses on stylish winter outerwear, with plenty of original, colorful designs. Take for example, this emerald green cloak. It’s dark with splashes of neon blue for a very modern coloring, but the fabric is made of pile wool, which is soft, warm, and comfortable, making it the perfect cloak for your New Year’s shrine visits in the January cold.

For a more flashy look, you can’t go wrong with this India-inspired hooded robe. It features tigers, elephants, peacocks, and even the face of Buddha, and every single color is brightly and clearly sewn in. Yet this robe is also extra luxurious because it’s made in the style of French Gobelin tapestries, making it feel very expensive and exclusive.

The multi-textured look is the appeal of the next piece, a wool and lace double cape. The translucency of the lace and the sophistication of the silver lamé, coupled with the bright red interior lining, makes this cape exceptionally beautiful, and draws the design away from the traditional. The lace is made with wool, as well, so it’s light, but perfectly warm.

If you’re looking for something a little more avant-garde than that, however, you can’t go wrong with this hasode, or outer wrap, which is decorated in a geometric pattern that has been colored in bright primary colors by stippling, or using many small dots. You will draw all the eyes in the room to you with this exceptional piece.

Also of note is this elegant, dark grey cloak stitched entirely in a herringbone pattern, which can be dressed up or down for all kinds of events. Though it’s dark and austere with a stiff collar, the herringbone stitch makes it trendy, and it would look fabulous with any outfit.

The new collection also offers a hooded leopard print robe that’s more understated but has a luxurious look to it, a more casual soft grey robe made of Geelong Lambswool from Australia, and a red, black, and white twine double-layered coat, in addition to a couple of other stunning pieces. Each one is expertly designed to be stylish, fashion forward, and above all, functional and warm.

This collection is now available in Wazigen Shizukaya’s Kyoto shop as well as online, and they’re on sale at Shinjuku Takashimaya until January 7. Prices range from 40,000 yen to 110,000 yen (US$368-$1,013), though most of them are about 70,000 or 80,000 yen. If you want to look stylishly traditional this winter, one of these pieces are sure to bring your whole outfit together!

Source: Wazigen Shizukaya via Japaaan

Images: Wazigen Shizukaya

