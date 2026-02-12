Limited-edition drinks capture the excitement and anticipation of a Japanese spring.

As we come out the other end of winter, spring feels like it’s just around the corner, and in Japan that means sakura season is well and truly on its way. One of the biggest harbingers of spring in Japan isn’t necessarily the buds though, instead it’s Starbucks, who releases its range of limited-edition cherry blossom drinks ahead of the actual season.

This year, the chain has revealed its pre-bloom series of limited-edition beverages is based around the concept of urging the sakura to blossom, with the “Saku yo” moniker being used for all three new drinks. “Sakura Saku yo” means “Bloom, Sakura!” or “Blossom, Sakura!“, imparting a sense of excitement and anticipation to the range, which combines cherry blossoms with peach and features delicious pink hues.

▼ The first new beverage is the Sakura Saku Yo Latte ( Hot/Iced, 618 yen [US$4.05] for takeout; 63o yen dine-in)

This latte is designed to let you fully enjoy the taste of cherry blossoms while also looking at them. The gentle taste of cherry blossoms and milk is said to spread softly through the palate with every sip, and the beautiful cherry blossom art, made with chocolate sauce and two different hues of pink-coloured chocolate shavings, is sure to warm your heart. The warm and fuzzy feelings grow even further when you learn that the baristas have been asked to “pour their heartfelt wishes for the cherry blossoms to bloom” in every cup, giving each latte a handmade touch that adds even more warmth to the beverage.

▼ Sakura Saku Yo White Peach Soda (Tall size only, 579 yen takeout; 590 yen dine-in)

This refreshing beverage combines the delicious flavours of both white peach and cherry blossoms. The springy texture of white peach jelly is complemented by the soft aroma of peach-flavoured syrup, which contains a blend of cherry blossoms, white peach, lavender, cassis, and vanilla to conjure up an aromatic, nighttime cherry blossom experience. The fizz makes for a pleasant drink that’ll perk you up when you need it most, while the scent of cherry blossoms will soothe your soul.

▼ Sakura Saku Yo White Peach Frappuccino (Tall size only, 687 takeout; 700 yen dine-in)

The star of Starbucks’ sakura season is always the Frappuccino, and this year is no different, with this drink unleashing the elegant, full-bodied flavour of white peach from the very first sip. Layered with white peach-flavoured jelly, soft milk pudding, and a white peach-based body, this Frappuccino comes drizzled with cherry blossom sauce on the insides of the cup and is topped with two pink shades of cherry blossom-flavoured chocolate shavings to create the appearance of sakura petals. As you drink the Frappuccino, the cherry blossom sauce gradually blends into the mix, providing you with a subtle cherry blossom flavour, and you can customise the drink to your liking – those wanting a more refreshing white peach flavour can choose to skip the cherry blossom sauce, while those wanting a stronger cherry blossom flavour can add more cherry blossom sauce for 54 yen.

To celebrate the new release, Starbucks will also be running a gift campaign for its Rewards customers. During the campaign period, those who purchase eligible products will receive an original smartphone wallpaper featuring artwork from the upcoming merchandise collection.

▼ You can download the wallpaper and use it as your standby screen.

The promotion will run from 16 February to 8 March, which is when the new drinks will also be available. As always, the drinks are only on the menu while stocks last, so you’ll want to get in early for this early-blooming sakura celebration.

Source, images: Press release

