“I have a hand. I have a soap. Wash wash wash wash wash wash wash wash.”

Back in 2016, when we had no idea a global pandemic was waiting to sweep the world in four years’ time, a singer known as Pikotaro swept the world with the viral hit song “Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen”.

Now, as countries grapple to secure a hold on the coronavirus that’s been named COVID-19, Pikotaro is stepping into his leopard print stage gear once again, with an updated version of his signature tune, called “PPAP 2020”.

Instead of singing about pens and pineapples, however, Pikotaro has adapted PPAP to reflect the year 2020, when people everywhere care less about weird combinations of fruit and stationery and more about washing their hands. It’s a great alternative to the “Happy Birthday” tune people are encouraged to sing two time while washing their hands, and while it’s designed to bring a smile to people’s faces at a worrying time, it also acts as an important PSA, ending with a heartfelt message of hope and encouragement from the singer.

Take a look at the new video below:

Did we just tear up at a Pikotaro video? Something about that little nod at the end there, after he raises his hands behind the text “We Will Win” hits us right in the feels, especially after he just made us smile with his ridiculous dancing for the past 60 seconds.

PPAP 2020 takes a serious message and injects it with a bit of humour for the masses, encouraging us all to bust out a silly dance while washing our hands at the sink for the recommended 20 seconds.

▼ So remember: “I have a soap”…

▼ …“I have a hand”…

▼ …”Wash! Wash! Wash! Wash! Wash! Wash! Wash! Wash! Wash! Wash! Wash! Wash!”

Once your hands are clean, you can clasp them together like Pikotaro and “Pray for People and Peace”.

▼ This video shows Pikotaro’s message is already getting through to his people.

People in Japan are liking the new PPAP update, which couldn’t have come at a better time as coronavirus cases around the country are the highest they’ve ever been, and rising at an alarming rate each day.

“Save the world, Pikotaro!”

“We needed someone to come out with a PSA like this!”

“It’s an important message that people will listen to because he’s so likeable and the song is so easy to remember.”

“This is great for all ages, but particularly kids, who’ll want to copy him and wash their hands properly.”

“This makes me realise how much I’ve missed him!”

It certainly has been a while since we last heard from Pikotaro — in fact, the last time we saw him he was wishing everyone “happiness and health” as well, only in a more macabre song called “Everyone Must Die”.

That’s definitely not the type of morbid song we need right now, so here’s hoping PPAP 2020 is just the start of Pikotaro’s upbeat anti-coronavirus campaign. The world needs another dose of those crazy faces and silly dance moves soon.

Source: YouTube/-PIKOTARO OFFICIAL CHANNEL-公式ピコ太郎歌唱ビデオチャンネル via Hachima Kikou

Images: YouTube/-PIKOTARO OFFICIAL CHANNEL-公式ピコ太郎歌唱ビデオチャンネル

