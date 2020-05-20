One change in the lyrics, and some big changes in the video, help fans power through the new normal of coronavirus safety.

This month marks the 10-year anniversary of the release of One OK Rock’s “Kanzen Kankaku Dreamer.” To celebrate, the J-rock band got together to recreate “Kanzen Kankaku Dreamer’s” smash-hit video, with vocalist Takahiro Moriuchi, drummer Tomoya Kanki, lead guitarist Toru Yamashita, and bass player Ryota Kohama rocking out in monochrome.

But wait, aren’t we all supposed to be practicing social distancing to help eliminate the coronavirus? Yes we are, and so One OK Rock’s members gathered virtually from their separate homes. There’s also been an important change to the song’s title, as it’s now no longer “Kanzen Kankaku Dreamer” (“Complete Sensation Dreamer”), but “Kanzen Zaitaku Dreamer” (“Complete Stay Home Dreamer”).

▼ “Kanzen Kankaku Dreamer”

In the sound department, the self-parody plays things entirely straight, with the same arrangement and high-energy sound as the original. As the video goes on, though, you’ll notice some unusual visuals. Instead of singing into a microphone, Moriuchi is gripping a TV remote control, something we’ve all been spending a lot of time doing as we deep-dive through video streaming options to keep ourselves entertained at home.

The at-home production also limits the sort of props and equipment the band can use, but they cover for it with quirky creativity, like when Kanki goes to town on an Anpanman toy drum set, allowing him to become one of the few pro drummers able to pick his entire array up under his arm during a performance.

▼ “Kanzen zaitaku” read the gigantic kanji characters

Of course, most of us aren’t part of a high-level rock quartet, so the band also makes sure to salute other aspects of the new normal during the coronavirus pandemic, such as washing your hands with extra vigor and following a home exercise regimen.

▼ For comparison, here’s the original “Kanzen Kankaky Dreamer” video

But as funny as the new visuals may be, the only change to the song itself is the part in the chorus where Moriuchi switches “kanzen kankaku” to “kanzen zaitaku.” So in the end, “Kanzen Kankaku Dreamer”is an important public service announcement, a goofy comedy video, and still an awesome rock song.

