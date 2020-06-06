Now you can work from home in a basement toilet or the mansion from the award-winning South Korean film.

The South Korean movie Parasite, a black comedy directed by Bong Joon-ho, took the world by storm when it was released in cinemas around the globe last year. It became the first South Korean film to win the Palme d’Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, the first non-English film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, and raked in over US$266 million worldwide on a budget of $11 million to become South Korea’s highest-grossing film.

The masterfully crafted movie revolves around a poor South Korean family whose fortunes change as each one of them becomes employed by a wealthy family living in a luxurious mansion. After winning the rich family’s trust, they get closer to taking over the mansion, only to discover a secret in the basement that changes the lives of everyone involved.

It’s a dark film but one that has a lot of humour and heart as it tackles the difficult topics of poverty and classist societies. Now they’re inviting fans from all over the world to step inside the world of Parasite for all their virtual meetings with a set of official backgrounds from the film.

There are five backgrounds to choose from, covering the inside of the posh mansion, with the basement entrance looming in the background…

▼ A view into the house from the palatial entryway.

▼ And the garden outside the luxury home….

There’s also a view of the bedroom belonging to the rich couple’s young son, Da-song…

And for those who feel their workplace belongs in the toilet, this image of the poorer family’s humble bathroom is the passive aggressive background you’ve been looking for.

The wallpapers were made available via Parasite’s official Japanese Twitter account on 2 June.

Like many official backgrounds, these images are available for personal use only.

Whether you feel like a millionaire or a member of a subterranean-dwelling family, these backgrounds are sure to get everyone’s attention at your next virtual meeting.

And if you’re looking for more inspiring wallpapers, don’t forget the official series from Studio Ghibli and a vast array of other images from some of Japan’s most famous anime and video games are still available!

Source, images: Parasite Press Release

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!