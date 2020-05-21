Long-awaited collection of background art includes official merchandise for use in both the real and virtual worlds.

After the breakout success of the 2016 animated feature film Your Name — which went on to become the highest worldwide earning anime film of all time — Japanese director Makoto Shinkai quickly earned acclaim for his compelling storylines and sky-filled, twilight-tinged scenes.

This focus on Mother Nature and the elements also became the highlight of Shinkai’s 2019 follow-up feature film Weathering With You, and its engaging plot and stunning visuals also led to it becoming another big international hit for the 47-year-old animator and director.

Now, with fans eager to snap up a little bit of magic from the magical world of Shinkai — especially as we enter June, Japan’s wettest month notorious for typhoons — a new Weathering With You anime book is gearing up to be the must-have item of the season.

The art book features a number of familiar background scenes, divided into 14 categories, such as: “Tokyo in the Sun”; “Tokyo in the Rain”; “Abandoned Building“; and “Haruna’s Apartment”. Each background artwork also comes with comments from the animators.

The book also includes notes on the preparation work in pre-production that was used to create the background scenes, along with interviews with art director Hiroshi Takiguchi and, of course, Makoto Shinkai.

While most fans will want to pick up a copy of the new book, they’ll probably be tempted to buy multiple copies, as the publisher, Kadokawa, has announced a number of special free gifts with purchase depending on where you buy the book.

Customers who purchase the book at the Maruzen Junkudo bookstore will receive the following sticker set, which can be used to decorate prepaid public transport cards and smartphones or tablets.

▼ The sticker set available at Animate

▼ And the sticker set available at Kinokuniya

Customers who buy their book from Amazon Japan will receive three free backgrounds, which can be used as wallpapers or backgrounds for video conference calls.

▼ Plus one vertical background for use on smartphones

The free digital gifts will only be available for a limited time, as well as the non-digital gifts, which will only be available in limited quantities. The Weathering With You Art Collection book goes on sale from 27 May for 2,700 yen (US$25.08).

