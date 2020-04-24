Now you can spirit yourself away to the world of Kiki’s Delivery Service and My Neighbour Totoro.

Just a few months ago, the thought of communicating with our colleagues from less-than-perfect bedrooms and embarrassingly untidy living rooms is something we didn’t have to think about, yet here we are now, living under work-from-home conditions as we attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus.

As people catch up online and the business world switches to video conference calls to conduct meetings, the one saving grace keeping people from scrutinising our living environment is the fact that there are virtual backgrounds to help block out our surroundings. Because nobody really wants to spend the entire meeting distracted by that patch of peeling paint on the wall behind you that you never got around to fixing.

Thankfully, more and more wallpapers are being made available every day, giving people a wider range of virtual backgrounds to choose from. And one of our favourites so far has been the collection released by world-famous Japanese anime studio, Studio Ghibli.

Earlier this month, Studio Ghibli released eight different wallpapers specifically designed for use as video chat backgrounds, and now they’ve released an additional four, this time featuring scenes from the following films:

From Up on Poppy Hill

Whisper of the Heart

Kiki’s Delivery Service

My Neighbour Totoro

Three out of the four are horizontally oriented, with the bakery background from Kiki’s Delivery Service being vertically oriented, for use with smartphones.

The new collection can be downloaded for free here, and Studio Ghibli says they’ll be adding more free wallpapers to the range soon. We’ve got our eyes peeled for the next release, and to keep us occupied until then we’ll be nibbling on Catbus cookies and sipping on Totoro tea…and ignoring that patch of peeling paint on the wall.

