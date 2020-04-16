Final Fantasy, Pokémon, Godzilla, Evangelion and the Yakuza franchise are just some of the big names inviting you to step into their rendered environments.
Now that more people than ever are staying home to help stop the spread of coronavirus, workers and friends have been dipping their toes into the world of video conferencing apps like Zoom, Skype, and Microsoft Teams to socialise and attend meetings.
As people navigate the tools available to communicate in virtual environments, jazzing up the background scenery has become one of the easiest and most entertaining ways to up your online chat game and add some personal flair to your profile.
In Japan, anime studios and video game companies are seeing this as a prime opportunity to open up their own worlds to fans, inviting them to use their fantasy environments for conference call backgrounds, with the release of free downloadable wallpapers.
Some of the biggest players in the industry are now offering free images, including Square Enix, which has a whopping 17 glorious Final Fantasy VII Remake designs to choose from. These backgrounds feature characters like Cloud, Aerith, and Barret, and locations like Tifa’s bar, 7th Heaven and the Wall Market.
Why not add a bit of flair to your Zoom video calls with a custom background?
There’s also an impressive selection from Neon Genesis Evangelion, to help you look like you’re conducting business from NERV Headquarters.
WEB会議などで使える「エヴァンゲリオン壁紙」をご提供します！
8枚ご用意しました。下記、公式サイトよりご利用ください。
evangelion.co.jp/news/web_scree…
At a time when humanity feels under threat, Godzilla makes a timely appearance.
テレワークやビデオ会議に使える壁紙を配布します！
※商業的利用、またデータの加工や再配布はご遠慮ください。
Promare, a 2019 Japanese animated film co-produced by Trigger and XFLAG, is set in a world thirty years after half the globe was destroyed by fire.
【背景画像】
外出のかわりに＜プロメポリス＞での会議はいかがですか⁉️
テレワークやビデオ会議、Webミーティング用の「バーチャル背景画像」に利用くださいませ❗
If you prefer your background to be a little lighter in mood, with slightly less annihilation, Super Mario has you covered.
As does Pokémon, which lets you appear with cast favourites Eevee and Pikachu peeking out from your head and shoulder.
テレビ会議で社員が使用している背景を集めてみました✨
みなさんもご自由にお使いください👍
Nippon Animation is releasing some images from popular TV series like 3000 Leagues in Search of Mother, Anne of Green Gables, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, The Adventures of Peter Pan, and Tico of the Seven Seas.
テレワークの増加などをうけ自宅でお仕事をされている方も多いかと思います…💻
日本アニメーションではWeb会議などでご利用いただける世界名作劇場シリーズの背景画像を配信しております。
You can also borrow a couple of backdrops from popular vocaloid Hatsune Miku, the girl with the long, turquoise twintails.
【バーチャル背景画像】『ミクのPC部屋』背景を配布！
【バーチャル背景画像】『シンフォニーなお部屋』背景を配布！
▼ Perfect for Hatsune Miku cosplayers.
背景素材お借りして #しらゆきミク 雑コラ❄️笑
#初音ミク
Sega has a wide variety of backgrounds from the Yakuza video game franchise showing Kamurocho (based on Kabukicho in Tokyo), as well as scenes from Osaka, Okinawa, and Onomichi in Hiroshima Prefecture.
【バーチャル背景画像】テレワークやビデオ会議、ウェブミーティング用の背景画像、つづいては龍が如くシリーズから。神室町、大阪、沖縄、…尾道です！
There’s also Tsukimino (based on Susukino in Sapporo), Sotenbori (based on Dotenbori in Osaka), Kineicho (based on Sakae in Nagoya) and Nagasugai (based on Nakasu in Fukuoka).
【バーチャル背景画像】リクエストにお応えして、札幌：月見野、大阪：蒼天堀、名古屋：錦栄町、福岡：永洲街。ビデオチャットやリモートで会えるオンライン飲み会にいいですね👍
▼ Shonen Jump is giving us meeting scenes from popular series One Piece, Bleach, and Naruto.
／
リモートワーク応援‼️
ビデオ会議アプリ用
背景画像プレゼント🎉
＼
「ONE PIECE」「BLEACH」
「NARUTO -ナルト-」３作品の
「会議シーン」を厳選した
背景用画像が登場だ‼️
会議中のお楽しみに
▼ Chinese developers are also releasing scenes from popular titles like Azur Lane…
【#バーチャル背景画像】
テレワークやビデオ会議・オンラインの打ち合わせ用にお使いいただける、
アプリや『アズールレーン クロスウェーブ』などで使用中の「母港」や「学園」などの背景画像を配布します！
▼ And Arknights.
【バーチャル背景画像】
ビデオチャット等にお使いいただける、ゲーム内の背景を配布！
ドクターの皆さんに馴染みあるロドスと龍門の画像です。
壁紙や実況配信などにも使用できますので、ぜひ様々な場面でご活用ください！
▼ There are also backgrounds from BanG Dream!…
BanG Dream!公式サイトにて、ビデオ会議用バーチャル背景画像の配布を開始いたしました❗🎁
「CiRCLE」などの背景画像もありますので、ぜひご利用ください🎸💫
▼ Symphogear XD Unlimited…
【バーチャル背景画像①】
テレワークやビデオ会議、ウェブミーティングに使用できる、戦姫絶唱シンフォギアXD UNLIMITEDオリジナルのバーチャル背景画像をプレゼントいたします！
▼ And Tokyo 7th Sisters.
【バーチャル背景配布】
WEB会議などで使用できる
ナナシスの背景画像をご用意しました！
「ナナスタ事務所」「女子寮」「配信ステージ」「ナナ公園」
在宅のテレワークやビデオ会議など、
用途に合わせてご利用ください！
Working animators are also taking the opportunity to share some of their own designs with people online.
バーチャル背景画像としてご利用いただけます
With the Japanese government asking more and more local businesses to adopt work-from-home practices, there are plenty of stunning anime backgrounds being released online every day. If you’re looking for even more to choose from, simply run a search on Twitter for 背景画像 (background image) to find links to some the most popular ones in Japan right now.
Personally, we can’t go past these new ones from Studio Ghibli. Because if you want to draw attention to yourself, there’s really no better way to do it than with a group of Ponyos swimming around your head!
