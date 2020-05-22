Final set of free backgrounds feature four films from the acclaimed Japanese animation studio.

After Japan was placed under a state of emergency last month to stop the spread of coronavirus, people around the country have been spending more time indoors, working from home and socialising there too.

One of the silver linings to all this is the generosity that’s been shown by big names from the worlds of manga and anime, who are usually known for staunchly protecting copyrights to their works. During this time of staying indoors, they’ve come through with free anime, manga and backgrounds for video calls, and one of our favourite free wallpaper downloads has come from a giant in the anime industry, Studio Ghibli.

They first released a series of wallpapers to be used as backgrounds for video conference calls on 13 April, featuring gorgeous scenes from famous films like Princess Mononoke, Howl’s Moving Castle, and Spirited Away.

After following up with another set of images a week later from movies like Kiki’s Delivery Service and My Neighbour Totoro, we were on a roll with even more backgrounds to choose from as an extra set was released the next week.

However, all good things must come to an end, and that’s the case today as Studio Ghibli has just released its final set of free backgrounds.

On 7 May, backgrounds from the following four Ghibli works were made available:

Only Yesterday

On Your Mark

Ghiblies (episode 2)

Tales of Earthsea

And on 18 May, the final set was released, consisting of scenes from:

Ocean Waves

My Neighbours the Yamadas

The Wind Rises

The Red Turtle

The final eight wallpapers (pictured above) are slightly more obscure Ghibli releases, which may not be as well-known as some of the studio’s big box office hits, but they’re just as beautiful in their artistry.

Head over to the official Ghibli site here to download the wallpapers while they’re still available, and if you want to collect even more anime backgrounds, don’t forget there are currently plenty more to choose from!

