“Socio-economic activity has gone up a level,” he said cheerfully on TV, “So I’m pretty free now.”

It’s been a hard couple of months for everybody, and no less for the world’s leaders. As everyone knows, Prime Minister Abe has been working round the clock since the pandemic began, nary taking a moment, never mind a day, to rest.

In fact, Prime Minister Abe made sure to let everyone know how hard he’s been working. On an Internet TV program hosted by former Osaka mayor Toru Hashimoto, which aired on June 20, he said, “I haven’t had a full day off in about five months.” Jiji Press reports that since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Abe has been working through weekends and holidays, and hasn’t taken a day off for 148 days.

Endless government meetings do tend to take a toll on the body and mind, so I know throughout all of this, you’ve all been wondering: when will the Japanese Prime Minister finally get a day off? Well we’re here to tell you the good news: he just did.

Now that the number of new coronavirus cases has declined, and the Japanese economy is recovering swimmingly, poor, tired PM Abe finally got some rest on June 21, his first full day off since January 25. He kept his calendar free of official business, maybe even turned off–or unplugged?–his phone, and probably kicked his feet up for some well-deserved R&R. Maybe he even enjoyed an ice cream cone or two.

“Pro baseball is starting again,” he said on the Internet program. “And socio-economic activity has gone up a level, so I’m pretty free now.”

Japanese netizens were proud of their Prime Minister for working so hard on their behalf, initializing great measures like distributing just two masks per family. They thanked him for his hard work, and for setting a good example for the work ethic of Japanese citizens.

“Take a good rest and then please give me another 100,000 yen (US$935).” (Referring to Japan’s stimulus check.)

“Don’t turn this kind of thing into news.”

“If the Prime Minister is doing this it makes work reform impossible. If the top doesn’t rest then of course his subordinates can’t either.”

“He can just take the rest of his life off.”

“So? There are loads of people all around the world who are working every day, all thanks to their governments.”

“Oh, I thought he was fully enjoying the ‘Stay Home’ orders…”

“Take longer.”

“Doesn’t he have nothing but days off? lol”

“Make sure you rest well so you can be fully prepared for the second wave.”

Some netizens even tried to reassure the Prime Minister with positive and completely unironic hashtags such as:

#HaveAGoodRestShinzoAbe

#MakeSureYou’reEatingEnoughShinzoAbe

#ThanksforYourHardWorkShinzoAbe

#RestEvenMoreShinzoAbe

Aw, everyone is so supportive, just like they were when he Tweeted about eating shaved ice!

We’re glad Prime Minister Abe finally got some rest, and that he made sure we all knew. Let’s hope he feels rested enough for whatever 2020 has in store for us next!

Source: Jiji Press via Livedoor News via My Game News Flash, Twitter/@livedoornews

Top image: Wikipedia

Insert Images: Pakutaso (1, 2)

