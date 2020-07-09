Uga Valley campground makes a very convincing argument to take a detour from the standard Tokyo-Kyoto travel route.

Mie Prefecture doesn’t always slot into travelers’ itineraries in Japan, with many visitors only perhaps catching a glimpse of it in the distance as they slide swiftly by on the Tokyo/Kyoto bullet train route. Those who do make a detour to check out Mie usually do so for a side-trip to Ise Shrine, which is definitely worth seeing, but there’s another worthwhile destination to be found in the prefecture’s Uga Valley.

A region of dense forests, majestic waterfalls, and cool mountain streams, Uga Valley offers beautiful scenery at every turn for outdoors enthusiasts, and soon it’ll also have one of the most breathtaking campgrounds in all of Japan.

Hygge Circles Ugakei, currently in its planning and development stage, will be located in the city of Inabe. Designed by the Japanese division of Danish outdoor equipment supplier Nordisk and nestled into the contours of the Uga Valley, the facility will offer both tents and cabins for campers that look like something out of a Studio Ghibli anime.

The project isn’t focused exclusively on gorgeous aesthetics, however. A key part of the project is an emphasis on environmental sustainability, with Nordisk integrating that goal into its concept of hygge, a Danish term for a lifestyle of comfortable well-being.

▼ The finished facility will include a “Hygge Education Field.”

If these beautiful images have you thinking that you can carve out some time for Uga Valley during your Japan travels, Inabe is about an hour west by train from Nagoya (which has a bullet train stop), and from there you can make your way further into the wilderness. Hygge Circles Ugakei is scheduled to start receiving guests in 2021.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Follow Casey on Twitter for more reasons to take detours in Japan.