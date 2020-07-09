Feel like you’re in the world of the latest Doraemon movie on this new VR roller coaster ride!

Doraemon, though not as widely known in the west, is one of Japan’s most iconic anime characters. In fact, the little blue robot cat was voted over Pikachu and Sailor Moon as the character that most represents Japan! After celebrating the anime’s 40-year anniversary last year, the franchise planned to continue its strong legacy this year with the release of its newest 3-D CG film, Stand by Me Doraemon 2.

Sadly, though the film was initially scheduled to come out in theaters on August 7, it has been delayed due to COVID-19. But don’t worry; to keep the spirit of the film alive, Universal Studios Japan will be offering a special Stand by Me Doraemon 2-themed “XR ride”!

Completed under the supervision of the directors of the film, Ryuichi Yagi and Takashi Yamazaki, this virtual reality roller coaster has a completely original story that precedes the plot of the film. Riders will travel to the future to observe Nobita and Shizuka’s wedding, but when the adult Nobita steals Doraemon’s time machine and runs away from the wedding, you’ll have to chase him down through time and space in a Space Scooter in order to bring him back!

As you zoom through time, you’ll feel lots of different sensations, like wind and heat, as you see and hear the world around you. Since the ride will be located in the Jurassic Park zone, there will also be a visit to the Cretaceous period where you’ll dodge ferocious dinosaurs. It sounds like it will be a wild and exciting adventure as you travel throughout the world of Doraemon!

The “Stand By Me Doraemon 2” XR ride will be open on August 4, and will stay open until January 6. Universal Studios is currently only open for residents of the local area, but starting on July 20, anyone with a ticket can get in and enjoy this ride. Just make sure you wear a mask, observe social distancing, and try not to scream!

Source: PR Times via NariNari.com

Images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!