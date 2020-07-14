The manga may be ending, but the games continue!

Manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump consistently puts out mega popular franchises. In addition to Dragon Ball, One Piece, and My Hero Academia, it’s also the home of Haikyuu!, a school-age sports manga about a boy who wants to become a top volleyball player in spite of being shorter than most players.

The series, which appeared in Weekly Shonen Jump for the first time in 2012, has been consistently popular over its eight-year serialization. The manga had 38 million copies in print as of May 2020, and that number is only getting bigger. Sadly, though, all good things must come to an end. The manga’s final chapter is set to be published on July 20 in Weekly Shonen Jump‘s combined volume 33/34.

▼ “We’ll keep running with all our strength until the very end. If you could all run with us, we’d be so happy!”

Fan responses were definitely on the sentimental side:

“Is it too much to ask for a sequel?”

“Thank you for all of the emotions over the years. I’m looking forward to next week!”

“Oh no…this is too hard…What will I live for now?”

“I want it to be like Gintama and just keep faking out its endings…”

“Wait wait WAIT?!?! Excuse me?! My…my…my reason to live!!”

“This sucks…too many of my favorite manga are ending.”

Don’t worry, though, there’s still the anime! The animated version of the story started in 2014, and is now in its fourth season, called Haikyuu!! TO THE TOP. The first half of the fourth season aired earlier this year, and the second part was originally planned to start airing this month, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release was delayed, leaving fans waiting to know when they can watch the conclusion to the season.

But wait no more! It was just recently announced on the Haikyuu!! anime’s official Twitter page that the second part will be airing in October.

Though distraught by the end of the manga version, fans were over the moon to see the anime making a comeback:

“Aaaaaaaaahhhhhhh I’ve been waitingggggg!! I can’t wait”

“It’s heeeeeeere━(ﾟ∀ﾟ)━( ﾟ∀)━( ﾟ)━()━!!!!!”

“I’ll do my best to stay alive until October.”

“I hope the anime can continue all the way to the end of the story too!”

“Nourishment for my life”

“I’m sad that the manga is ending, but I’m looking forward to the anime…even though the anime looks like it might end with this season too…”

“Yeeeeeeeessssssssss!!!”

Being a fan of a manga or anime can be hard. Great stories could end before they’ve even begun if they struggle to survive in the cutthroat manga industry, or they could become hugely popular but wrap up right at the height of their popularity, like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Or, they might just continue on into eternity, leaving fans to wonder if Luffy will ever become the King of Pirates in One Piece.

But in spite of the roller coaster of emotions they take us on, we will always be happy to be their fans!

Source: Twitter/@haikyu_com via My Game News Flash, Twitter/@animehaikyu_com via My Game News Flash

Top image: YouTube/Madman Anime

