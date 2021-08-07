Did your favorite Weekly Shonen Jump anime make the list?

Weekly Shonen Jump is probably the most recognizable Japanese manga anthology magazine in the world, simply because it has been host to some of Japan’s most famous series. Founded in 1968, the magazine is now well over 50 years old and has serialized hundreds of manga, many of which have been made into anime that achieved just as much, if not more, fame and popularity.

That’s a lot of anime, so which ones are the best? 1,425 Japanese anime fans voted, and the results are in! Here are the top 10 most entertaining Shonen Jump anime of all time, as ranked by Japanese otaku.

10. City Hunter

City Hunter was one of the most popular anime of the 1980s, but with a recent successful movie also under its belt, it’s probably also highly popular with younger anime fans, too. City Hunter revolves around the antics of Ryo Saeba, a womanizer and private detective, and Kaori Makimura, the tomboy sister of his murdered partner (whose untimely death is ranked by fans as one of the most impactful in anime), as they operate their one-stop-shop business called “City Hunter”.

The original manga was serialized in Jump from 1985 to 1991, and the anime, which was created in 1987, became a huge hit all across Asia. Its success earned it several follow-up series, animated movies, live-action movies, and live-action dramas from all across the world, including a Hong Kong action-comedy starring Jackie Chan.

9. Naruto

Arguably one of the most popular anime of the 2000s, Naruto can absolutely be considered one of the most quintessential “shonen” style anime. Combining exciting fantasy action and slice-of-life, coming-of-age drama, everyone fell in love with Naruto and his dream to become a powerful ninja and the leader of his village. Seriously, there’s a reason why fans watched all 220 episodes of the original series and 500 episodes in the follow-up Shuppuden series, and why they continue to watch the sequel about his son!

8. Yu Yu Hakusho

If you grew up in the ’90s or the early aughts, you probably know this anime well. Though its 112 episodes originally aired in Japan from 1992 to 1994, it wasn’t until 2001 that it was licensed in the U.S. and brought to Cartoon Network for western fans to enjoy. The story of Yusuke, the teenager who died and was brought back to life as an Underworld Detective to investigate supernatural happenings on earth, was so entertaining that those of us who watched it growing up still talk about it fondly to this day.

7. KochiKame: Tokyo Beat Cops

Known as Kochira Katsushika-ku Kameari Kōen Mae Hashutsujo in Japanese–a mouthful of a title that became a joke in its own way–this comedy anime was about a clumsy cop and his misadventures at his Tokyo police box. It serialized for 40 years in Weekly Shonen Jump starting in September 1976 and its beloved anime ran for a total of 382 episodes between 1996 and 2004. Though KochiKame may be less well-known overseas than some of the other hard-hitters on this list, it’s earned its ranking–and its longevity–as one of the funniest and most heartfelt anime out there.

6. Slam Dunk

You didn’t think this list would make it to number one without a sports anime, did you? Slam Dunk, probably the most popular basketball manga out there, serialized for six years starting in 1990 and then became an anime in 1993. With a cast of lovable misfits determined to win the national championship for their team, this funny and full-of-heart anime gained steady popularity throughout Asia and Europe and is credited for being one of the reasons basketball became a popular sport in Japan.

5. One Piece

How could any Jump list be complete without One Piece?! One of Jump‘s most successful franchises of all time, One Piece became a cultural phenomenon and still maintains its popularity after 22 years and over 980 episodes (and counting). Will the band of Straw Hat Pirates ever find the world’s ultimate treasure and crown their rubber-limbed captain Luffy as the Pirate King? We can’t help but keep watching to find out.

4. Haikyuu!

Haikyuu is a great story about two rival/friend volleyball players who strive to revitalize the once-sterling reputation of their high school’s volleyball team. It’s newer than some of the other anime on this list, with the latest seasons airing in 2020, but that doesn’t make it any less entertaining. Endearing, funny, and with edge-of-your-seat sports action, there’s good reason why the anime is listed as the fourth most interesting Jump anime!

3. Dragon Ball

Here is another series that, if you grew up watching anime in the ’80s, ’90s, or 2000s, would be one of the first Jump anime to come to mind. The Dragon Ball franchise is so incredibly long-reaching that it spans four decades, 519 manga chapters, five anime series, 20 animated movies, and three television specials (plus a terrible Hollywood adaptation that we don’t like to talk about). If you’ve watched it, you know how entertaining it is to watch Goku and his fellow fighters constantly battle against various powerful opponents for the safety of their planet. Seriously, the fun never ends (even when it sometimes seems like it should).

2. Demon Slayer: Kimestu no Yaiba

I’m sure by this point you’ve heard how incredibly successful Demon Slayer is. Anime fans of all ages are heavily invested in Tanjiro Kamado’s journey to become a powerful demon slayer and to learn how to save his sister Nezuko from becoming a fully-fledged demon. With an interesting plot and truly gorgeous images, it’s no wonder people love this anime. Though this is the newest series by far on the list, with its second season expected to air later this year, we have to admit that it’s probably one of, if not the most popular anime of all time, if the numbers are anything to go by.

1. Gintama

Surprisingly beating out Demon Slayer–but unsurprisingly because it’s so good–Gintama takes the top spot among anime fans as the most entertaining Shonen Jump anime of all time. With a cast of great characters, a dash of comedy, an Edo-era setting, samurai sword fights, and a dash of science fiction in the form of alien conquerors, who wouldn’t think so? It’s relatively new, too–though originally made into an OVA in 2005, the full 367-episode anime aired from 2006 to 2018, and the third movie just recently came out this year. Perhaps that recent impact has it at the top of the list…but given its popularity, we’re inclined to say that’s not the only factor involved.

Which Jump anime would you put on your list? Have you seen all of these? If not…you have some work to do! And while you’re on the hunt for the best anime to watch, check out the anime that make fans cry the most and the top 10 anime that finished 10 years ago, too. That way you’ll be fully in the know.

Source: Goo Ranking via livedoor news

Top image © SoraNews24

