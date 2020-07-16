Wait for your train under the shade of Japan’s only train station platform vineyard.
In Japan, just about every city boasts at least one local specialty, where the climate, soil composition and geographical location combine to create the perfect growing conditions for a particular product.
It’s the reason why biscuits containing eel are so popular in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture and almond butter is sought after in Hyogo’s Himeji City. And in a city called Shiojiri in Nagano Prefecture, the claim to fame that draws visitors from far and wide is wine grapes.
The city is so famous for grape production that it can also lay claim to another unique feature: it’s home to Japan’s one and only station platform vineyard. Designed to catch the attention of visitors from the very moment they step foot in the city, the vineyard is tended to by Japan Rail staff, along with volunteers and members of the city’s tourist association, under the guidance of Shiojiri grape farmers.
The wine grapes produced in Shiojiri City have earned an extremely high reputation in Japan, led by the world-famous “Kikyogahara Merlot“, produced in Kikyogahara, which retails for well over 10,000 yen (US$93.49) per bottle.
The grapes cultivated on the platform are the red Merlot variety and the white Niagara variety, which will be harvested in autumn and used to make Shinshu wine. Shinshu, an old name for Nagano, is one of Japan’s leading wine-producing regions, making wines from the area highly sought after throughout the country.
▼ The grapes were first planted on the platform in 1988 to promote wine grapes as one of Shiojiri’s major industries.
#塩尻駅東口 の #ぶどう ちゃん🍇😘品種は #メルロ🍇 。まだまだ成長中🐣🐣おいしい #ワイン 🍷になーれ😋😋😋😋 pic.twitter.com/RHAJKQOKrb— 塩尻市観光協会 (@info40430583) June 20, 2020
▼ The vineyard is located on platform three and four at Shiojiri Station.
🚃 #塩尻駅 3,4番線プラットホームにやってきました。これが日本唯一のホーム上の #メルロー の🍇ぶどう棚です。— 塩尻市観光協会 (@info40430583) May 29, 2020
🌿葉っぱが茂ってきましたねー
若葉の色が青空に映えてとても綺麗ですよ✨
今から✂️作業に入ります😊#塩尻市 #ワイン #ぶどう pic.twitter.com/wAQWrdrHih
▼ The sign reads: “The only train station platform vineyard in Japan”
明日10時から #塩尻駅 の #メルロー の誘引結束・芽欠き作業を行います🍇— 塩尻市観光協会 (@info40430583) May 28, 2020
日本唯一のプラットホーム上のぶどう棚。
今年もしっかりお手入れさせていただきます。収穫後は市内のワイナリーさんにお願いして醸造して頂く予定です🍷
今後の発信もお楽しみに😊#塩尻市 #ワインhttps://t.co/7pIREedFyN pic.twitter.com/RrfLNgXGnm
▼ This video, shared by the Shiojiri City Tourist Association, shows volunteers covering the grapes to protect them from rain during the rainy season.
🍷 #ワイン 好き🍷のみなさま、おはようございます😃— 塩尻市観光協会 (@info40430583) July 3, 2020
今日は #塩尻駅 の👼 #メルロー ちゃん👼に雨よけのカサを付けに来ています。
美味しいワイン🍷ができるように愛情込めてお世話をしています❤️ pic.twitter.com/pmF6CZITKd
Despite not being grown in a traditional vineyard environment, the grapes look incredibly healthy, thanks to the work of volunteers who tend to them throughout the growing season, which begins in earnest around May each year.
🚃#塩尻駅 のホーム上の #メルロー の誘引・芽欠き作業が無事終了しました！— 塩尻市観光協会 (@info40430583) May 29, 2020
可愛い赤ちゃんメルロー🍇を見てください 😊
葉っぱ🌿も少なくなって風通しもよくなりました✨
ご参加くださったボランティアの皆さま、ご指導くださったぶどう農家さま、ありがとうございました😊#塩尻市 #ワイン #ぶどう pic.twitter.com/Ppdt5NwxLv
In recent years, the station has been holding a Wine Bar event to showcase Shiojiri wines under the shade of the platform vineyard every September. The event is open to commuters with train tickets, while non-commuters can purchase tickets to the station platform for 140 yen per person, with a free glass of wine included.
9/7（土）TRAIN SUITE「四季島」ご来塩記念❢ 【駅ナカわいんバーin塩尻】を塩尻駅3.4ホームのぶどう棚下で開催しまーす。時間は14：00～18：00（17：40Lo）です。お待ちしておりまーす。— 塩尻市観光協会 (@info40430583) September 2, 2019
観光協会HP→https://t.co/V5GKCpjLDF #ワイン #塩尻駅 #四季島 #ワインバー #ぶどう棚 #記念 pic.twitter.com/LqDG1WgiKK
At last year’s event, held on 7 and 27 September, wines were priced from 300 yen a glass, while grape juice could be purchased for 150 yen.
9/27（金）【駅ナカわいんバーin塩尻】を塩尻駅3.4ホームのぶどう棚下で16：00～19：00(18:40Lo）に開催します。ワインは１杯300円～。ジュースは1杯150円です。選りすぐり塩尻産ワインで皆様のお待ちしておりまーす。尚、ホーム入場券でご来場の方には樽ワイン1杯サービスです❢#塩尻駅 #ワイン pic.twitter.com/x2C8gnoXZs— 塩尻市観光協会 (@info40430583) September 23, 2019
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s unclear if or when the bar event will be held this year. To keep up to date with notices about the platform vineyard and the wine bar event, you might want to keep an eye on the tourist association’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts for further details.
And if you’re looking for more novel wine experiences in Japan, don’t forget to check out this green matcha wine from Uji in Kyoto.
Source: Shiojiri City Tourist Association, Twitter/@info40430583
Featured image: Twitter/@info40430583
Insert images: Twitter/@info40430583
● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
Leave a Reply