A movie with a fireworks finale? Sign us up!

With coronavirus still an active threat worldwide, many activities that we know and love are still on hold. For example, fireworks festivals, a summer staple in Japan, have been cancelled across the country in an effort to keep people from gathering in large crowds, and many people are still avoiding going to movie theaters, despite their cautious reopening after the lifting of the state of emergency.

But if you miss watching fireworks displays and going to the movies, you’re in luck! There will be a chance to enjoy both if you sign up for the Drive in Theater with Hanabi event planned for next month. It’s sponsored and organized by numerous companies, who devised the event to cheer us all up when everything seems so dire. There are three purposes behind it: to allow people to safely enjoy movies and fireworks, to lend support to the fireworks industry, and to offer a spot of good news in the midst of all the bad.

Drive-in theaters of yesteryear are already regaining popularity, but this is the first time a drive-in theater has been combined with a fireworks show in Japan. Participants will get to enjoy a movie from beginning to end from the safety of their cars, and then, while the end credits roll, the movie will conclude with a fireworks show arranged to the music for a spectacular finale.

The showing will be on Saturday, August 29, at Longwood Station in Nagara, Chiba, starting at 6:30 p.m., with the finale planned for 9 p.m. They haven’t announced what movie they’ll be showing yet, but you can keep an eye on their website for information. Tickets are expected to go on sale later this month, with capacity expected to be about 100 vehicles.

Though this is only one event in the Kanto area, the organizers plan to expand their endeavors to host more events in other areas as well, so keep a look out for an event near you! And in the meantime you can also enjoy other drive-in activities, like the haunted drive-in. Don’t let coronavirus put a damper on your summer fun!

Source, images: PR Times

Reference: Drive in Theater with Hanabi

