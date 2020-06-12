Because anime heroes shouldn’t have to worry about bug bites.

Most of Japan’s summer fireworks festivals have been cancelled for the year, as such mass gatherings are still being discouraged due to coronavirus concerns. One part of the Japanese summer that will go off without a hitch, however, is the massive spike in mosquito populations as the heat and humidity increase.

So for those planning a day of outdoor activity, or even just running errands in a society where shopping for daily supplies is primarily done on foot, insect repellent is handy to have. Luckily, Japanese drug stores sell all sorts of sprays and stickers designed to keep bugs away, but one-upping them all is manufacturer Fumakilla, the only company that makes an insect repellent that also looks like a full-on cosplay piece.

The Dokodemo Vape Premium houses a replaceable bug repellent cartridge and battery-powered fan, in order to provide effective and long-lasting protection. That also makes it a little on the bulky side, but that’s no problem, because it includes a strap that lets you attach it to your arm like the magical bracer worn by the hero of an anime series or tokusatsu special effects show.

▼ Shouting “TRANSFORM!” whenever you put it on isn’t required, but it’s doubtful anyone will be able to resist the urge to do so.

In addition to wearing it on your arm, you can alternatively attach the Dokodemo Vape Premium to your ankle or one of the belt loops on your pants, and Fumakilla also recommends putting it on strollers to keep young children from getting bitten, as shown in the video here.

But really it’s the bicep style that’s getting attention, with online commenters saying it looks like something out of Saint Seiya, Kamen Rider, or similar series.

▼ Parallels have been drawn to the bracers worn by Ultraman Leo…

アルティメットルミナス13ウルトラマンレオ(レオキック)ゲット！ルミナスユニットの在庫がないので光らせられず(^^;)ガチャガチャのクオリティじゃないよねw https://t.co/nIwxZGQOEu —

岡本 健志@MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU (@alfistakeshi) June 08, 2020

▼ …and Phi-Brain protagonist Kaito Daimon.

Even Fumakilla themselves seem aware of how dramatic and otaku-influenced the design is, tweeting “Please enjoy using this while dressed up as many different characters ( ^ω^ ).”

If this looks like the cosplay-friendly anti-mosquito savior you’ve been waiting for, the Fumakilla Vape Premium can be ordered here on Amazon for 980 yen (US$9.15).

