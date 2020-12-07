Looking for something socially distant to do? Look no further than Yokosuka!

Since there are still legitimate concerns about sitting in the enclosed space that is a movie theater with a bunch of other people while a pandemic is going on, drive-in theaters are becoming more and more popular. But what if you could have a drive-in for more than just movies? What if you could have drive-in concerts, plays, and other kinds of entertainment?

That’s where theater production team Do It Theater comes in. They’ve been exploring more ways to enjoy socially distant entertainment in drive-in form, and they’ve come up with a very exciting schedule of events in collaboration with the city of Yokosuka that combines art, culture, and entertainment with a drive-in atmosphere. It’s called Drive in Wonder Theater, and will take place in a corner of the beautiful seaside park known as Yokosuka Soleil Hill.

For the first round of Drive in Wonder Theater, to be held this month, Do It Theater has teamed up with the car subscription company Kinto, for a series of events with the theme “Mobility”, as it’s Kinto’s mission to provide people with a new way to move.

For this theme, they’ll be opening up Drive in Wonder Theater for showings of three popular anime films on December 25, 26, and 27, respectively: Makoto’s Shinkai’s Five Centimeters per Second, Mamoru Hosoda’s The Girl Who Leapt through Time, and Hideaki Anno’s Evangelion:1.11 You Are (Not) Alone. Each of the movies will start at 8 p.m. on their respective days. They haven’t announced ticket prices yet, as they aren’t on sale on online ticketing agent Peatix until December 11, but you can enter to win a free entry for one car through Kinto’s website.

▼ Five Centimeters per Second

After this the subsequent themes are planned to be “Movie Festival” for January, “Music” for February, and “Eco-friendly” for March, so it sounds like they have a lot of interesting things in the works! By the looks of it, they’re working with all kinds of companies to make these events happen, like food truck company Mellow and and RV and camping site sharing service Van Life, so there might be a whole lot more to them than just movies and music.

▼ A previous “Drive in Theater 2020” event organized by Do It Theater

So if you’re looking for safe and fun things to do in the next couple months as we wait for vaccines to become widely available, why not add Driver in Wonder Theater to your list? You can spend the day in Yokosuka, where they have the best curry buffet we’ve ever tried–it’s only an hour from Tokyo!–and then enjoy culture and movies in the evening. It’s sure to be a great time!

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!