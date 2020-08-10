Horse just wanted to help, official Twitter account says.
Like a lot of Shinto shrines, Osaka Prefecture’s Yoshikawa Hachimanjinja has its own Twitter account, which helps keep the local community informed of upcoming events and the seasonal beauty to be seen on its grounds.
⛩雨上がりの神社⛩— 吉川八幡神社 (@hachimanshrine) June 28, 2020
苔生していて新緑がとても映えています✨ pic.twitter.com/ZPveJ3gG3x
But what’s unique about Yoshikawa Hachimanjinja’s social media presence is that there’s a separate account for Izume, the shrine’s goshimba, or sacred horse.
▼ Izume, hanging out with the shrine maidens
🐴ばなな🍌買ってチョーダイ— 吉川八幡神社 御神馬🐴いづめ🐴公式 (@yoshikawa8izume) July 29, 2020
もっと、もーっと、それもっと❣️ pic.twitter.com/YX9oduHM95
Not every shrine in Japan has a goshimba these days, and even those that do carry on the tradition often have a statue substitute instead of a live animal. Yoshikawa Hachimanjinja is old school, though, and even makes sure Izume gets exercise with gallops down rural roads.
アスファルト、蹄削りつけーながら〜、裏山走り抜ける、🐴どんどん🐴どんどん— 吉川八幡神社 御神馬🐴いづめ🐴公式 (@yoshikawa8izume) July 15, 2020
🐴おどどどっ💦#TMNETWORK pic.twitter.com/7OiUKlnn6e
In general, goshimba don’t have any day-to-day responsibilities, and are primarily just a symbol of the shrine. Recently, though, Izume decided to do a little remodeling by smashing the door of the shrine’s visitor restroom.
🐴おれなぁ、👱♀️おかあたんに怒られてん💦— 吉川八幡神社 御神馬🐴いづめ🐴公式 (@yoshikawa8izume) August 6, 2020
「🙎♀️お祭りのときトイレ🚽開放できへんやないの❗️」って、、、
☀️梅雨明けして暑いからな🥵はやりのシースルーにして密を避けられるかなって…(´･ω･`)
「🙎♀️そうじゃないでしょ‼️」って💦
🐴おどどどっ💦🐴おどどどん💦 pic.twitter.com/H4Veo9EeY0
Izume’s tweet recounts the horse’s subsequent “conversation” with the shrine staff.
“I got scolded by my owners. ‘People who come to visit during the summer festival won’t be able to use the bathroom!’ they said. But the rainy season is done, and it’s getting really hot, and I figured this open-air style would also be good for ventilation in the current health climate.”
As a result of Izume’s “renovations,” the shrine’s account has put out a statement saying:
“Due to circumstances, the visitor restroom is unavailable. We apologize for the inconvenience.
For visitors and worshippers who do need to use the restroom, please speak with a priest or shrine maiden, and they will guide you to the staff restroom in the shrine office. Your eyes may meet those of the goshimba outside the window, but don’t worry, the horse is very friendly.”
【お知らせ】— 吉川八幡神社 (@hachimanshrine) August 6, 2020
諸事情により参拝者へお手洗いをご案内することが出来なくなりました。
予めご了承くださいませ。
※御祈祷の方、御参列の方は神職・巫女にお申し出下さい。社務所内のお手洗いをご案内させて頂きます。窓から御神馬と目が合うことがございますが温厚な気質ですのでご安心ください。 pic.twitter.com/MdwtGFYQLe
Oh, and don’t assume you’re alone just because the window is closed, because…
🐴呼んだ⁉️🐴おどどどっ💦 pic.twitter.com/sKhW2JuuC5— 吉川八幡神社 御神馬🐴いづめ🐴公式 (@yoshikawa8izume) August 6, 2020
…Izume can open it. But hey, as long as the wall stays intact, it’s still more privacy than the guest restroom offers these days.
Shrine information
Yoshikawa Hachimanjinja / 吉川八幡神社
Address: Osaka-fu, Toyono-gun, Toyono-cho, Yoshikawa 936
大阪府豊能郡豊能町吉川936
Website
Source: Twitter/@yoshikawa8izume via Hachima Kiko
Featured image: Twitter/@yoshikawa8izume
