New branch is more focused on people who go to Starbucks to work than the ones who go there to relax.

The initial secret to Starbucks’ success was making its coffeehouses a place for people to relax. In the modern, technologically advanced world, though, it’s also become a place for people to work, with creative professionals using laptops and other mobile devices to create and communicate while sipping a cappuccino, Frappuccino, or even a beverage that doesn’t end in “-ccino.”

So Tokyo’s newest Starbucks is fully aware that customers are as likely to want to use it as an office as a cafe, and so the branch is designed to cater to teleworkers.

On the first floor of Starbucks’ Circles Ginza branch, located in Tokyo’s swanky Ginza neighborhood, things look pretty normal, with a counter to place drink and food orders at. It’s when you climb the stairs to the second floor that the differences become noticeable.

The second floor is divided into two areas, the Co-Work and Solo-Work zone. In the Co-Work section, you’ll find meeting tables that can seat up to 12 people, for teams that work remotely regularly enough that they don’t have an office with a conference room, but still need to hold the occasional face-to-face meeting. There are also semi-private booths with video conference equipment, as shown in the photo above.

But where things really get unique is in the Solo-Work area, which has one-person work capsules. These work spaces are designed to help maximize your concentration with cozy dimensions and privacy that keeps you out of the line of sight of other patrons, so you never have to let self-consciousness disrupt your creative process. Seats are equipped with power outlets, and the branch’s overall design seeks to use plant life and natural light to keep patron relaxed yet full of energy.

Reservations for work spaces can be made using the Think Lab app (available here).

Starbucks Coffee (Circles Ginza branch) / スターバックス コーヒー CIRCLES 銀座店

Address: Tokyo-to, Chuo-ku, Ginza 3-7-6, Circles Ginza

東京都中央区銀座3-7-6 CIRCLES 銀座

Open 7 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

