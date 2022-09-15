A dream collaboration for fans of coffee…and Peanuts.

We’ve become accustomed to Starbucks releasing seasonal drinkware and beverages in Japan, but it’s not often we get to see a collaboration tie-up with another big company.

That’s why, on 14 September, when whispers of a new Starbucks collaboration began to swirl online, it quickly grabbed everyone’s attention.

▼ This cryptic tweet from the official Starbucks account had everyone talking.

Today, those rumours were confirmed, with the announcement that the coffeehouse chain will be teaming up with Peanuts for a brand new range of goods, based around the concept of happiness.

So, what is happiness? Well, it’s a lot of things, but for this collection, it can be bought as shirts, tumblers, tote bags, and even a couple of cute plushies. Let’s take a closer look at the new range below, starting with the first drop, due to appear in stores from 28 September.

▼ Top row: Peanuts Stainless Logo Bottles (4,900 yen [US$34.16] each)

Bottom row: Peanuts baseball caps (3,600 yen), and T-shirts (4,000 yen)

▼ Top row: Stainless Steel ToGo Logo Tumbler (4,900 yen), Canvas Tote Bag (4,400 yen), Starbucks Gift Card (2,550 yen with 2,000 yen to use on the card)

Bottom row: Peanuts T-shirts (4,000 yen)

The second release (pictured below) will be on sale from 5 October.

▼ Top row: Stainless steel Peanuts mini bottles (4,700 yen each), Peanuts off-white stainless steel ToGo logo tumbler (4,900 yen)

Bottom row: Stacking Mugs (2,900 yen each)

▼ Top row: Peanuts off-white stainless steel ToGo logo tumbler (4,900 yen), Peanuts Glass Mug (3,300 yen)

Bottom row: Cafe Blanket (4,400 yen), Starbucks Snoopy (4,500 yen), Starbucks Snoopy Mini (3,300 yen)

As always, all these items are only available while stocks last, so you’ll want to get in quick at stores and online to get your hands on them. In a country where Snoopy is so beloved it even has Japanese-style tea houses dedicated to the character, this is a collection that’s bound to sell out fast.

Source, images: Starbucks Japan

