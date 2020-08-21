Never leave your anime crush behind again!

Acrylic standees are the hottest thing in otaku culture right now. Since they’re typically small, standees let you proudly display your favorite anime or your anime crush discreetly and without taking up too much space. And if you have one of your favorite characters that is so good it rivals your best plastic model, you’ll want to show everyone by taking photos of it around town to post on social media.

But nobody wants to see your otaku thumb holding it up, and besides, it’s difficult to take a good photo one-handed. So what should you do? Use variety shop Village Vanguard‘s new Acrylic Standee Photoshoot Assistant Wire (869 yen/US$8.22), of course!

The large end clips to your phone, and the small end to the standee. The sturdy PVC-coated steel wire will hold up your figure at whatever angle you desire. It’s still malleable, though, so you can adjust it to your liking. It takes just a minute to set up, and when you’re done, you’re ready to take a shot of your anime crush in front of the life-size Gundam statue, at the aquarium’s Jellyfish Panorama, or even at home in front of your favorite photo sheet.

Like your favorite standee, the Assistant Wire is compact, so can fit into any bag or even a carrying pouch, so make sure you bring it and your favorite standee(s) with you wherever you go, and watch your social media popularity skyrocket!

It will be available at Village Vanguards around the country and at the online shop from the middle of September, but you can preorder it now if you like. Don’t miss out on a great opportunity to show off your standees to the world!

Source, images: PR Times

