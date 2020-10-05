Five popular franchises are the first batch of tie-ups at the Tokorozawa Sakura Town hotel.

Saitama Prefecture’s town of Tokorozawa, 20 minutes north of the Tokyo city center, is making a big push to become Japan’s newest otaku destination. August saw the opening of the Tokorozawa Sakura Town pop culture entertainment center (with LED anime art manhole covers guiding pedestrians from the nearest train station to the entrance), and as of October the complex’s EJ Anime Hotel is open for business.

Billed as Japan’s first all-anime-themed hotel, its special guestrooms salute popular franchises, and are equipped with high-spec audio/video equipment, so that you can enjoy watching episodes of your favorite series at the end of a day of sightseeing.

To start, EJ Anime Hotel is partnering with five series, A Certain Scientific Railgun T, Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out, KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World, Yuki Yuna Is a Hero, and Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense, and it’s now released preview images of what guests can expect in their rooms.

▼ Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out room type

Instead of painted landscapes, the walls are decorated with large-scale artwork from the series, and the décor also includes life-size standees of the anime’s characters.

▼ A Certain Scientific Railgun T

▼ KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World

Included in the amenities are exclusive postcards and place mats for you to take home, some featuring the characters wearing the hotel’s uniform. Each room also gets you access to a series of smartphone-based “missions” starring its respective series’ characters. EJ Anime Hotel is coy about how exactly you complete these missions, but says that doing so rewards you with downloadable wallpapers and voice clips.

▼ Postcards

▼ Smartphone missions

▼ Yuki Yuna Is a Hero

▼ Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense

Most of the rooms are Western-style (i.e. you get a bed, carpeting, and chairs), but KonoSuba fans can also opt for an “Old Japanese” room, with futon sleeping mats and tatami reed floors.

Meal plans are also available, once again matched to your room’s franchise. The theming here might not be the clearest, but the food itself looks tasty.

The hotel plans to regularly switch up its themes, so these five types will be offered for a limited, though currently unspecified, time. Reservations can be made here through EJ Anime Hotel’s website.

