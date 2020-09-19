Belle, Beast, and Baymax will start welcoming fans this month.

After spending the entire spring shut down as part of coronavirus countermeasures, Tokyo Disneyland began welcoming guests again in July. Now comes more good news for fans of the happiest place on earth in Japan, as the park has announced the opening date for the largest expansion in the history of the park.

Less than two weeks from now, on September 28, Tokyo Disneyland will open a new 47,000-square meter (505,903-square foot) area that straddles the Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, and Toontown sections of the park, adding new attractions to each. The crown jewel of the expansion is the elegant and stately Beauty and the Beast Castle, part of Fantasyland’s new Beauty and the Beast sub-section.

The castle houses a dark ride, the Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast, and visitors will also be able to visit the village where heroine Belle’s story begins, with storybook architecture they can step into including her father Maurice’s Cottage, an eatery called La Taverne de Gaston, and Village Shoppes offering souvenirs and memorabilia.

Tomorrowland welcomes the surprisingly multi-faceted Baymax, lovable caretaker robot from Big Hero 6, with the Happy Ride with Baymax ride, plus some adorable themed food.

Finally, Toontown is adding the Minnie’s Style Studio character greeting area, where fans young and old can snap photos with Disney’s leading mouse lady, who’ll be dressed in a rotating lineup of seasonal fashions.

In addition to all this, there’s also the Fantasyland Forest Theater, a new stage show venue, which will be opening up inside the Sleeping Beauty area once the coronavirus situation further calms down. Still, the rest of expansion is something to be happy and excited about, especially since Tokyo Disneyland has cancelled Christmas.

Source: Tokyo Disneyland via Otakomu

Top image: Tokyo Disneyland

Insert images: Tokyo Disneyland (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!