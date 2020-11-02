“May Haruma Miura’s Lola forever shine in your heart.”

When news broke of Japanese actor Haruma Miura’s tragic passing back in July, fans all around the world were devastated. Miura was a beloved actor known for a number of acclaimed TV shows and movies, such as Gokusen, the Attack on Titan live action movie, and Koizora for which he won Newcomer of the Year at the Japanese Academy Awards back in 2008.

But not only was Miura a talented actor, he was a talented singer as well, and back in 2016 he starred in the Tokyo run of Broadway musical Kinky Boots. The musical is based off a British film and tells the tale of a shoemaker and his friendship with a drag queen, and some considered Miura’s stint as the iconic Lola his masterpiece.

▼ Haruma Miura as Lola

As a tribute to the late Miura, the Kinky Boots company have released a special movie. The 21 minute video features interviews with the director and choreographer of Kinky Boots Jerry Mitchell, associate director D.B. Bonds, music supervisor Jerry Oremus and associate choreographer Rusty Mowery, all of whom spoke fondly of Miura and reminisced on their time spent together.

The movie also includes backstage footage of Miura arriving to the venue, and a full 12 minute medley of clips from the Tokyo show, something Broadway is notoriously strict about letting being uploaded to YouTube.

▼ The movie also features photos of the cast

Associate director D.B Bonds summarises his time spent with Miura by quoting some lyrics from Raise Up/Just Be, a song from the show.

“‘Pursue the truth, learn something new, accept yourself and you will accept others too, let love shine, let pride be your guide and you can change the world when you change your mind’. Live that life, and let that be something Haruma allows you to continue.”

▼ Watch the full movie here

While there are many commenters requesting a DVD or Blu-ray release of Miura’s Kinky Boots show, the tribute movie is currently the only way to re-live Miura’s run as Lola. For fans of Kinky Boots, this will be a welcome way to keep Haruma Miura’s light shining in their hearts.

If you or someone you know is in Japan and having suicidal thoughts, there are people here to help. Click here for more info.

Source, images: YouTube / BWミュージカル「キンキーブーツ」Kinky Boots Japan

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]