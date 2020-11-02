Lifestyle brand expands into plant-based meat with four super-convenient options.

Japanese lifestyle brand Mujirushi Ryohin, better known internationally as just Muji, has an amazingly wide product lineup. In addition to furniture, clothing, appliances, and stationery, they also offer a constantly expanding selection of food and beverages, and the newest additions are four varieties of plant-based meat.

Two of them, the Soy Meat Hamburger Steak and Soy Meat Meatballs, are pretty much ready for the plate. All you have to do is add whatever sauces or seasonings you want.

Meanwhile, the Soy Ground Meat and Thin-sliced Soy Meat are for cooking your favorite recipes with, standing in as substitutes for conventional meat.

▼ The Soy Ground Meat going into some spicy mapo tofu

With the expanding availability of plant-based meats in Japan, it was only a matter of time until Muji entered this sector of the culinary market. But while some might say they’re late to the party, they’re showing up with a cool party trick: they require no refrigeration, and can be stored at room temperature in their vacuum-sealed pouches.

▼ They also seem designed to fit perfectly inside this Muji-brand drawer

Muji’s soy meat isn’t dried, though, and so you don’t need to rehydrate it – it can go straight into your stomach or pan.

All four types of Muji plant-based meat are priced at 290 yen (US$2.75) and are available here through the chain’s online shop.

