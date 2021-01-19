Strap on your VR headset and get set for a virtual visit to tonkotsu ramen specialist Ichiran.

Last month, we tried out popular ramen Ichiran’s home ramen kit, which let us feel like we were sitting down to eat in one of the Kyushu-based noodle houses. Now comes a new way to make your home seem like an Ichiran branch, but from the opposite perspective in the restaurant experience.

VR game developer Tricol has just released its newest title, Counter Fight Ichiran. While there’s no actual combat involved, it does put the player at the counter of a virtual Ichiran restaurant, and on the cook’s side as you prepare bowls of piping hot ramen for hungry customers.

While all of Ichiran’s ramen starts with the restaurant’s signature tonkotsu (pork stock) broth, there’re plenty of ways diners can customize the toppings and other flavor aspects, so it’s up to you to make sure every customer’s blissful bowl of ramen is just the way they like it.

▼ Preview for Counter Fight Ichiran

Speedy service is, of course, an important part of an Ichiran cook’s job, and as a chef you’ll be required to fulfill Ichiran’s real-life policy of serving customers their ramen within 15 seconds of adding the last ingredient. But no one cares how fast your ramen is if it doesn’t taste good too, so you’ll also need to arrange and prepare everything for maximum deliciousness.

Ichiran is almost as famous for their interior design as they are their ramen, as each customer is seated at a secluded dining stall and served their ramen through a bamboo screen. Counter Fight Ichiran, though, is a rare chance to see an Ichiran branch from the other side of the wooden partition.

Counter Fight Ichiran is playable with Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 VR sets, and can be purchased online here. Unfortunately, the game doesn’t seem to include a recreation of Ichiran’s wonderful, secret toilet paper restrooms, but maybe Tricol is saving that for a sequel.

