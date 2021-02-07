Sailor Moon and Sailor Chibi Moon cheesecake also appear to celebrate anime’s new movie.

When Sailor Moon Eternal premiered in Japanese theaters last month, it was the first Sailor Moon anime movie in 26 years. The wait until the next, though, will be much, much shorter, as Sailor Moon Eternal is a two-movie affair, with Part 2 set to open on February 11.

▼ Trailer for Sailor Moon Eternal Part 2

That’s not the only Sailor Moon-related debut happening that day either, because February 11 will also be when the adorable Luna Bread goes on sale, a tempting treat that’s also a salute to Sailor Moon’s mentor cat.

The latest offering from Neko Neko Shokupan (which means “Cat Cat Bread,” naturally), the Luna Bread is no simple sandwich holder or toast candidate. It’s actually closer to a pastry, made with black cocoa powder and strawberry chocolate for a two-tone, dual-flavor snack. It’s also a bit of an edible arts-and-crafts project, as it comes with a chocolate pen for you to draw Luna’s crescent moon forehead mark yourself.

And if you want even more Sailor sweets, February 11 will also be your first chance to get your hands on Sailor Moon Neko Neko Cheesecake. While the cakes themselves are cat-shaped, this time the tie-in is with the anime’s human cast, with your choice of the yellow Sailor Moon mango flavor or the pink Sailor Chibi Moon strawberry cakes.

Both will be available for purchase through the All Hearts Mall online store, with the Luna Bread priced at 1,200 yen (US$11.60) for a loaf and the Sailor cheesecakes at 1,380 yen for a four-pack. Oh, and we should mention that Japanese theaters tend not to be very strict about bringing in outside food, so these seem like they’d be the perfect munchies to enjoy while watching Eternal.

