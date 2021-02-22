Watch out, though: only a maximum of 84 people can take part in this luxury weekend activity.

Though we’re still in the depths of wintertime, both the cold and COVID-19 pandemic have us hankering after the outdoors even more than usual. But what would you do when outside in those freezing climes? And how would you stay safe from infection?

The answer provided by design company Naked, Inc. is simple — have a small, swanky sauna session with three close friends in an isolated tent with a “drive-through” system intended to stop you from sharing space with any other campers. The event they propose has already been tried in Nagoya and Tokyo, and for this third venture, the team is intending to highlight the beauty of one of Tokyo’s finest landmarks: Tokyo Tower.

The event will be held over a single weekend, starting on March 12 and ending on March 14. Participants are limited to an individual tent that seats four people at maximum, wherein they can then visit a partitioned sauna tent containing the titular steamy spa features. The event will make use of Russian-crafted Morzh spa tents which allow for adjustable temperatures and come equipped with a ceiling window to ensure anyone inside can still see the view of the night sky.

▼ Participants enjoy the sauna during the Tokyo Ariake event.

The event is limited to a maximum of seven groups only, making it an incredibly exclusive experience. To that end, tickets are sold by entering into a lottery on the Naked Night Spa’s Facebook page. Would-be participants can fill in a form in the group and submit it between March 1 and March 2, with results announced the following day.

Those who win will pay 20,000 yen (US$188.904) to rent their tent during the event, which runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It may seem a little pricey, but since it’s a limited-time event to “chill and therefore relax” as the tagline declares, we’re sure there’ll be plenty of people willing to cough up the cash. In case you are one of the lucky potential participants, remember to bring your mask and remain with your party as per the rules to prevent Covid-19 transmission.

Is this the sort of exciting but soothing getaway trip you’d enjoy, or would you rather curl up at home with a piping hot burger? With Tokyo Tower previously hosting a drive-through strawberry-picking event, we may see more exclusive experiences like this one pop up in the future, so keep your eyes peeled!

Source, images: PR Times

