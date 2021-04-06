Police are searching for the whereabouts of three men who fled the murder scene by car.

On March 27 at around 4:10 a.m., 18-year-old Yokohama resident Jo Takamine was stabbed in Kamakura City, Kanagawa Prefecture. He was transported to the hospital but succumbed to his wounds 1.5 hours later.

According to authorities, Takamine and a friend were walking on the sidewalk next to a prefectural road about 500 meters (547 yards) south of Shonan-Fukasawa Station on the Shonan Monorail Enoshima Line. A passenger car drove by them while blasting excessively loud music in the early morning hour, after which Takamine yelled “Turn it down!” The car circled back around and three unknown men got out. They began a verbal assault on the two teenagers which swiftly escalated into a physical altercation. Takamine engaged two of the men while his friend engaged the third, culminating in Takamine being stabbed in the back several times.

▼ Kamakura is a popular tourist destination south of Tokyo known for its Great Buddha of Kamakura statue.

Locals in the nearby residential area phoned emergency services to report hearing yelling and seeing a man collapse. By the time the police arrived, the three men had already fled the scene by car in the western direction. The knife used to stab Takamine was discovered not far away from the scene of the crime.

Takamine’s friend was unharmed throughout the ordeal. Authorities are treating the incident as a homicide case and are currently investigating local security cameras in their search for the three missing suspects.

Source: Yahoo! Japan News via My Game News Flash

Top image: Pakutaso

Insert image: SoraNews24

