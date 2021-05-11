Want to stay in a different part of Japan every night? No problem, you’ve got over 100 options.

With a reduced number of people traveling to and around Japan these days, hotels are finding themselves with plenty of empty rooms. In response, we’ve seen a few luxury hotels offer reduced-price, extended-stay plans, but even with a deep discount they’re still relatively premium-priced options.

But now one of Japan’s most budget-friendly hotels is offering a long-stay plan of its own, and it’s not just the price that makes it incredible.

The APA Hotel group already has a reputation for cheap but clean and comfortable rooms in extremely desirable locations, but even by those standards its Monthly Plan is an amazing deal, giving you a room for 30 consecutive nights for just 99,000 yen (US$957), which works out to only 3,300 yen (US$32) a night (assuming a 30-day month). Even better is that you don’t have to stay in the same hotel the whole time, as the monthly plan gives you access to over 100 hotels across Japan, and you can stay in a different one each night if you want.

▼ A typical APA Hotel room

And it’s not like APA is trying to force travelers into boosting occupancy rates at its least popular branches, either. The participating hotels stretch from Hokkaido to Kyushu and are found in close proximity to some of Japan’s best sightseeing destinations. In Tokyo alone, the options include APA hotels in Shinjuku, Asakusa, Ueno, Ginza, Kanda, Tsukiji, and Roppongi. Outside of the capital, you can stay at APA branches in cities such as Sapporo, Aomori, Sendai, Karuizawa, Kanazawa, Nagoya, Kyoto, Osaka, Hiroshima, Takamatsu, Fukuoka, and Nagasaki.

The monthly stay plan gets you a single-occupancy room, and while it’s not fancy, it does have everything you need to relax and recharge before another day of sightseeing. And with most of the participating hotels located within easy walking distance of major downtown entertainment centers and rail hubs, 99,000 yen a month is likely less than you’d pay for an apartment in these neighborhoods, especially once you factor in utilities.

APA is accepting signups for the Monthly Plan through its website here between now and June 30, with starting dates available between February 10 and July 2.

Sources: PR Times, APA Hotel

Photos © SoraNews24

