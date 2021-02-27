Bayside hotel’s deal is already great, gets even better if you and your friends work together.

Quick quiz: We all know that Tokyo is the biggest city in Japan, but what’s the second? Osaka would be a lot of people’s guess, and you might found some who assume Kyoto, Nagoya, or Fukuoka is number-two on the population list.

The correct answer, though, is actually Yokohama, which is about 20 minutes south of Tokyo. With a population of more than 3.7 million, it has the entertainment options and cultural attractions you’d expect of such a large city, but it also has a relaxed atmosphere and a park-lined harborfront. Yokohama is a frequent high-ranking choice in “best places to live in Japan” surveys, and now the bayside Yokohama Grand Intercontinental Hotel in the city’s Minato Mirai district is offering incredible long-term stay plans for anyone wanting to leisurely sample the Yokohama lifestyle.

▼ The “Interconti,” as the hotel is known to locals, has a distinct, sailboat-like shape, and is located across the street from Yokohama’s iconic Ferris wheel.

Two room types are on offer, staring with the Standard Queen room. Located between floors 8 and 13, these 27-square meter (291 square feet) provide plenty of space to stretch out, and with a large desk and free Wi-Fi make a suitable base for telecommuters. Under the Monthly Stay Plan, 31 nights will cost you just 150,000 yen (US$1,449), a fraction of the usual rate. Add in that you’re not being charged for utilities, and this is also less than you’d pay per month if you lived in one of the neighborhood’s high-rise condominiums.

▼ The Standard Queen room has a “Queen Double Bed” measuring 200 centimeters (78.8 inches) in length and 150 centimeters in width.

Alternatively, there’s the Superior Twin room. Located between floors 7 and 14, these are 38 square meters, have two semi-double beds, and are priced at 300,000 yen for the Monthly Stay Plan.

▼ Superior Twin Room

Toiletries such as soap and shampoo are provided, and you can request fresh towels whenever you like. Housekeeping services, including a change of bedding, is provided once a week, and you also get free access to the hotel gym. Add in a convenient location, with train and subway stations, parks, shopping centers, restaurants, and convenience stores all just short walks away, and the Intercontinental makes a great base not just for exploring Yokohama, but also for heading further south down the Shonan coast to Kamakura, or up into Tokyo, on day trips.

But what makes the Yokohama Grand Intercontinental Hotel’s Monthly Stay Plan really special is that if you inform the staff ahead of time, you’re allowed to change the room’s occupant before the end of the month (each room has a maximum occupancy of two people). In other words, if you coordinate schedules with a friends or acquaintances whose intended stays in Yokohama flow into yours, you can split the total cost for the month between yourselves, allowing you to stay in a luxurious hotel at a deeply discounted rate even if you’re only staying a few nights.

The Monthly Stay Plan will be offered until the end of 2021, with reservations for stays stating from September opening on June 1 and detailed reservation information here on the hotel’s website. Oh, and if you’ve got your heart set on living for a month in fancy hotel in downtown Tokyo, that’s an option these days too.

Source: Yokohama Grand Intercontinental Hotel via IT Media

Top image: Wikipedia/Torsodog

Insert images: Pakutaso, Yokohama Grand Intercontinental Hotel

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Follow Casey on Twitter for more reasons Yokohama is awesome.