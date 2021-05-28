Usually, going to the convenience store or cooking for yourself is an either/or question, but not this time.

Japanese convenience stores are packed not only with sweet and salty snacks, but also all sorts of tasty pre-made meals, making them a great choice for when you’re hungry but don’t want to cook. So the staff at a convenience store in the town of Kasuya, Fukuoka Prefecture, were surprised on Tuesday morning when a 38-year-old man rolled up to their parking lot, got out of his car, and started cooking right there in front of the store.

After parking, the man unloaded both an electric rice cooker and an IH hot plate, then plugged the two cooking appliances into an electrical outlet on an exterior wall of the store. He then started cooking a pot of rice, and also whipped out a frying pan and started stir-frying some yakisoba noodles, complete with a bottle of sauce for them, all just a few steps away from the entrance of the store, which was open for business. When employees asked him what he was doing, he gave no response.

▼ A photo of the man’s cooking set-up, taken by passerby and Twitter user @poppo_kai.

The man started cooking a little before 6 a.m., and had been at it for about 30 minutes when the police, who’d been called by one of the convenience store employees, showed up. The man then went back into his car, shut the door, and ignored calls to come out for the next several hours. Sometime after noon, he fired up his car’s engine and drove off, with police officers following. A little less than an hour later, after entering the Fukuoka city limits, the traffic got heavy enough that he had to stop his car, at which point he was apprehended by the police and taken into custody.

No injuries or accidents were reported in relation to the pursuit, but the man, who has no fixed address or place of employment, faces potential legal consequences for fleeing from police officers and unauthorized use of the store’s outlets. After all, if convenience stores want you to ask the staff before you use their bathrooms, they definitely don’t appreciate you using their electricity to cook breakfast.

