Photographer captures the mountain’s peak just as it must have inspired Hokusai.

What makes Mt. Fuji so captivatingly majestic isn’t just its size, but its permeance in cultural significance. In addition to being one of Japan’s most popular sightseeing destinations in the present day, Japan’s tallest mountain has been inspiring poets and artists for centuries.

For example, the painting above, Fine Wind, Clear Morning was created by ukiyo-e woodblock print master Hokusai almost 200 years ago. There’s something profound in looking at Mt. Fuji today and realizing that it’s the same mountain one of history’s greatest artists was inspired by…especially when you see that sometimes the real-life Mt. Fuji really does look that strikingly beautiful.

While bicycling in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japanese Twitter user @pikasisu stopped pedaling long enough to take this photo, sharing it with a reverent “It’s like an ukiyo-e,” and with the perfectly visible curves sloping up to the peak, where streaks of starkly defined lingering snow look like deliberate aesthetic flourishes left by a painter, it’s hard to argue.

Other Twitter users were quick to second the sentiment with comments such as:

“Is your name Katsushika Hokusai?”

“Seeing Mt. Fuji like this, you can really understand why he was inspired to make his paintings like he did.”

“So it wasn’t just artistic embellishment.”

Still others inserted @pikasisu’s photo into Hokusai’s The Great Wave off Kanagawa…

…or offered side-by-side comparisons with other woodblock prints.

And while the transient weather conditions around Mt. Fuji mean it’s often hidden in fog and clouds, @pikasisu was able to get one more ukiyo-e-style photo during his ride.

If you’re wondering where in Shizuoka this view can be found, @pikasisu took the pictures while on the Nishi Izu Skyline, which winds its way along a ridge road on the Izu Peninsula up to Mt. Darumayama, Don’t worry if you’re not as energetic as @pikasisu, since cars are allowed on the road too, but regardless of what mode of transportation you use, don’t forget to take your camera.

