Asahi Beer releases limited-run ale made with 100-percent Japan-grown ingredients.

I like to think of myself as a man of wisdom and culture, and so I believe that each and every can of beer is a beautiful thing. After all, it’s a container for beer, fulfilling one of the noblest duties there is.

But just like how every sunset has its own unique appeal, and yet some still manage to be more lovely than others, so too do some beer cans supplement their inner allure with outer elegance, and perhaps no beer can ever has been quite as beautiful as Asahi Beer’s new design for its Fujisan brew.

As promised, Mt. Fuji (or “Fujisan,” as it’s called in Japanese) rises proudly on the can, next to some striking brushstroke calligraphy of the name of Japan’s highest mountain. If this depiction of Mt. Fuji looks a little familiar, your memory will be further jogged when you turn the can around…

…and see that the artwork is actually that of The Great Wave off Kanagawa, one of the signature works of master Japanese woodblock print artist Katsushika Hokusai, who created the iconic image as part of his Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji series.

Asahi’s Fujisan isn’t just Japanese in appearance, either. The brewer says that the 5.5-percent-alcohol ale is made entirely with Japanese ingredients: Japan-grown barley, Japan-grown hops, and, most enticing of all, rice grown in fields nourished by water flowing from underground streams beneath Mt. Fuji itself.

▼ Even Mt. Fuji is getting into home-brewing these days.

This is actually Asahi’s second time to offer Fujisan, following a brief run in the spring of last year, though at that time without any assist from Hokusai.

The new batch of Fujisan is on sale now for a limited time, and is only being offered at the Aeon chain of supermarkets/department stores. Oh, and if you’re looking for a modern recreation of Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji, we really, really tried our best here.

