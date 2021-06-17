Our convenience store-loving chefs are at it again with this egg-xcellent creation!

When it comes to our Japanese-language reporter Seiji Nakazawa, one thing is true: he believes soft boiled eggs can make any problem go away. Career not taking off as you’d planned? Pop a soft-boiled egg in your mouth and let the eggy warmth ease all your worries. Love life getting a bit stale? Who needs a partner when you can chomp down on a soft-boiled egg and feel the gentle caress of the yolk running on your tongue? …well, that might be taking it a little too far, but it’s fair to say that Seiji loves soft-boiled eggs.

While Seiji is one step short of declaring his life’s mission to make every single egg in the world soft-boiled, he has recently been satisfying his cravings with the 7-Eleven’s ‘Creamy Yolk Soft-Boiled Eggs’ (162 yen / US$1.50). But while Seiji reckons he’ll never get tired of eating them, there is something that has been on his mind each time he chomps down into the ovicular treat: the broth that comes with the egg.

The broth is similar to mentsuyu, which is usually found in udon or soba noodle dishes. As you can see, there’s a generous amount of broth that comes with the egg, and while the flavour is too strong to just drink straight out of the packet, it seems a waste to just throw it away. Surely there’s got to be a way to use the leftover broth?

Seiji didn’t have to think for very long before an idea struck him — after all, when it comes to creative recipes at SoraNews24, there’s one trusted ingredient to fall back on: rice!

Seiji grabbed his rice cooker and mixed the leftover broth with some rice.

Seiji added a cup of water to the mixture, and he was ready to go. As he pushed the start button, he couldn’t help but feel like he was onto a winner with this recipe. It was almost like a higher power had reached down from the heavens and blessed him with the idea.

▼ The finished product

Seiji was overjoyed with the end result. Surely this was his greatest kitchen creation ever!

▼ It certainly looks divine.

…or so he thought, until he took his first bite. The broth flavour went well with the rice, but it was lacking depth, and he wanted more punch. Of course, it’s not like the broth was designed to be mixed with rice, so the light flavour is to be expected, but he couldn’t help but feel like there was something missing.

So Seiji added the soft-boiled egg.

The soft-boiled egg was the missing piece Seiji’s rice dish had been looking for. The delicate taste of the soup rice mixed with the rich flavour of the soft-boiled egg was a match made in heaven.

Add some other pre-packaged dishes from 7-Eleven and you’ve got yourself a delicious meal!

In the end, the Creamy Yolk Soft-Boiled Egg Rice got two thumbs up from Seiji. It’s quick and easy to make, so if you’re in a hurry or just don’t feel like spending a lot of time in the kitchen, this is the perfect meal for you. Especially when you consider the amount of effort put into making it compared to the taste, it’s pretty amazing. And if you’re looking for a quick and easy dessert to follow, why not try this rice cooker apple pancake?

