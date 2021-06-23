You’ll want to grab this pretty commemorative Coke can if you’re in northern Japan.

Since 2017, Coca-Cola‘s Japanese division has showcased several of its most renowned tourist locations on the art of their slim bottles, using elegant white lines on the red backdrop to highlight local features and landmarks. These bottles tend to only be sold in the locations shown on the can, which makes them an extra special treat when you’re visiting the area.

The latest design for the slim 250-milliliter (8.45 fluid ounce) bottle celebrates three places instead of one, as it’s drawn to commemorate the festivals that occur in Tohoku, the northernmost part of Japan.

Named the Michinoku Design, with Michinoku being the old word for Tohoku, it’s going on sale for the first time since 2018 and will be available throughout northern Tohoku.

▼ The design depicts the three biggest summer festivals in Aomori, Akita, and Iwate.

The first of these festivals is the Nebuta Festival in Aomori. Famous for its luminous floats, surrounded by dancers in traditional dress, the festival draws crowds of tourists every year and is represented on the can with a warrior float like the one seen below.

Next is the Kanto Festival in Akita, which involves the carrying of huge bamboo poles laden with lanterns to summon a good harvest. The lantern-bearing poles, or Kanto, make for an incredible sight when seen in rapid procession. The can bears a beautiful rendering of a lantern-bearing Kanto pole to commemorate this stunning festival.

Last, but certainly not least, is the Iwate festival: the Morioka Sansa Odori Festival, a four-day parade that involves over 10,000 taiko drummers. The parade runs through the capital and involves traditionally trained female dancers, floats, and reed flutes. The pomp is represented on the can with a traditional drummer like one of the thousands you can spot in the parade.

There are plenty of other cool can designs to check out, including some special variants that are only available for a limited time, so make sure to grab one of these cool designs if you’re in the north Tohoku area!

Source, images: PR Times

