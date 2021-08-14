Not everyone remembers this ‘80s anime series, but this is a cosplay you’ll never forget.
During the Olympics, the BBC was swiftly taken to task by the worldwide otaku community when the British broadcaster mistakenly identified the RX-0 Unicorn Gundam as a “Transformer.” But you know what they say, let he who is without sin fire the first beam rifle, and so rather than criticize, let’s all take a moment to improve our anime mecha scholarship.
Today’s lesson comes from Japanese Twitter user @travis37564, who’d like us to take a moment to remember the Ideon, titular star of Space Runaway Ideon. But rather than simply post a screenshot of the 1980 anime TV series or a photo of a store-bought figure, @travis37564’s look back at robot history comes in the form of an incredible cosplay video.
もういくつ寝ると #アメイジング商店街 vol.2♪— 熊田イオ@10/17第2次ｽｰﾊﾟｰﾛﾎﾞｺｽ大展 (@travis37564) July 15, 2021
ダンボールイデオン今回は展示のみですが、着て歩くこともできるのだ！#イデ父ちゃん pic.twitter.com/ny9ZYINBjH
Accompanied by some appropriately dramatic brassy musical accompaniment, the Ideon radiates an aura of immense scale as it moves. Even more impressive, no welding whatever was required for its construction, as @travis37564 crafted it out of cardboard!
明日でアメイジング商店街vol.2から2週間。— 熊田イオ@10/17第2次ｽｰﾊﾟｰﾛﾎﾞｺｽ大展 (@travis37564) July 30, 2021
帰りの東京駅の混雑ぶりや、感染者増などで心配していましたが、今のところ異常もなく一安心しています。
これも万全の感染症対策をしてくれたマクラウドさんのおかげです。感謝！ pic.twitter.com/vSTHvF4TA1
@travis37564 created the cosplay suit for the Amazing Shotengai doujin exhibition which took place in Tokyo’s Taito Ward in July. He still has the Ideon, though, and recently piloted it to walk his dog (though @travis37564 reports they didn’t get very far and he let the pooch run free in the yard soon after the video ends).
微笑ましいイデオンと愛犬の散歩を撮りたかったのに...— 熊田イオ@10/17第2次ｽｰﾊﾟｰﾛﾎﾞｺｽ大展 (@travis37564) August 10, 2021
カミさん曰く「お散歩には見えないね」#イデ父ちゃん pic.twitter.com/oeceZX4WwO
Who knows what’s next for the cardboard Ideon, but if this is the last we see of it, going for a walk with a dog is a much cheerier ending than Gundam creator Yoshiyuki “Kill ‘em All” Tomino, penned for the Ideon TV series.
