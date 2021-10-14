In a twist fans might have seen coming, Twisted Wonderland is getting a Disney Plus anime adaptation.

Twisted Wonderland is a popular Japanese mobile game in which the player is a new arrival at Night Raven College, an academy of dark magical arts. The student body is divided up into seven dormitory houses, each with its own distinguishing characteristics and lore, but one thing they have in common is that they’re filled with handsome young men with thoroughly sorted outfits, meticulously styled hair, and slender builds granted to them by character designer Yana Toboso, creator of manga Black Butler.

Given all that, it makes sense that Twisted Wonderland is getting an anime adaptation. The surprise, though, is that it’s coming to Disney Plus, because Night Raven College’s houses are all homages to iconic Disney villains.

For example, the three characters seen above (in their in-game forms) are members of the dormitory houses Savanaclaw, Scarabia, and Odavinelle, which take their cues from the antagonists of The Lion King, Aladdin, and The Little Mermaid, respectively.

▼ The emblems of Twisted Wonderland’s dormitories and Night Raven College

Other beautiful bad boys in the cast are attached to houses related to the villains from Alice in Wonderland, Snow White, Hercules, and Sleeping Beauty.

▼ The Twisted Wonderland anime adaptation announcement tweet

While Disney tailors a lot of its merchandise and theme park experiences to suit local tastes in Japan, Twisted Wonderland game, which is produced in partnership with Aniplex, is by far the most fujoshi-oriented content it’s ever offered, and the anime adaptation being slated to appear on Disney Plus shows Disney is fully willing to embrace a tone and aesthetic quite unlike the animated content the company is usually known for.

