Come take walk on the plain side.
For many, Halloween is a time to let our imaginations run wild and become something paranormal for a change. But for a certain growing segment of Japan’s population, it has become a time to transform into the ultra-normal.
Now is the season of “Jimi Halloween,” which means “Plain Halloween” in English, and is observed by dressing up not as ghosts and goblins but as clerks and husbands who deal with all-to-familiar trials and tribulations associated with daily life.
The event was created by the website Daily Portal Z and used to be an annual live event. However, with recent pandemic complications, Jimi-Halloween has expanded to the online realm as well.
Speaking of which, this year’s entries were largely dominated by relatable predicaments that have come with the new normal.
▼ “Person trying to remove their mask but pulling off their glasses too.”
マスクを外そうとしたら— 水留(すいる) (@suiru_k) October 29, 2021
メガネも取れた人#地味ハロ#地味ハロウィン#地味ハロウィン2021#Mハロで地味ハロ pic.twitter.com/qNviwINQ4x
▼ “Office worker who drank a coffee while forgetting they’re wearing a mask.”
マスクしているのを忘れてコーヒーを飲んでしまったサラリーマン#地味ハロ#地味ハロウィン #地味ハロウィン2021 pic.twitter.com/YCIIenU5ag— はねだ🦊櫻華 (@hndsgr) October 27, 2021
▼ “Person who has no problem entering Hikarie [shopping center] because their temperature is normal.”
いつだって平熱、ヒカリエに入るのも問題なし。#地味ハロウィン #DPZ pic.twitter.com/TI67byPiKu— Chihoko (@makeourgardengr) October 23, 2021
▼ “Staff of an izakaya that was prohibited from selling alcohol.”
酒類提供禁止された居酒屋店員#地味ハロウィン#DPZ#地味ハロウィン2021 pic.twitter.com/4qXkW3KUbb— 鈴木倫＠愛され整形木曜更新 (@suzu_kiri_n) October 27, 2021
▼ “Person who mistakenly wore the wrong shoes to work because they haven’t gone to the office in a long time.”
久しぶりの出社で靴間違えた人#地味ハロウィン #DPZ pic.twitter.com/CjF6QtW3KH— 高瀬 雄一郎 (@hentekoasobi) October 30, 2021
Luckily, technology has come to the aid of recent restrictions, but those too weren’t without their own foibles:
▼ “Person swallowed by their Zoom background.”
ZOOMの背景に飲み込まれた人#地味ハロウィン#地味ハロウィン2021 pic.twitter.com/sYhK5yLxDN— 西田葬儀社【公式】YouTuber (@nishida_gosougi) October 28, 2021
▼ “Person who had just switched to the self-facing camera.”
インカメラになってた人 #地味ハロウィン #DPZ pic.twitter.com/tNyFjbrhWS— よしだもふみ (@tomo370) October 24, 2021
▼ “Person tagged in a photo.”
地味ハロウィン— 駆菩圏@ (@knskk817) October 29, 2021
「タグ付けされる人」#地味ハロウィン#DPZ #デイリーポータルZ pic.twitter.com/WLp9a7EaRK
▼ “Person going into the shade so they can see their smart watch.”
#地味ハロウィン #DPZ— ヒエロニムス鯖 (@Hieronymus_SABA) October 30, 2021
スマートウォッチを見るために１回日陰に行く人 pic.twitter.com/Sw7cIOgshS
On the other hand, there was no shortage of timeless everyday characters that ring just as true today as they did back then.
▼ “Veteran cosmetologist who sees off customers until they are completely out of eye-shot.”
#地味ハロウィン #DPZ— 葱山紫蘇子 (@sisokoex) October 27, 2021
「お客様が見えなくなるまでお見送りするベテラン美容部員」
千円ほどで購入した、かわいいけどサイズが合わなくて着れなかったワンピースを供養することができました。 pic.twitter.com/fq2R3KGhZt
▼ “Person mistaking a plastic bag on the street for a kitten.”
ビニール袋をネコチャンと見間違える人#地味ハロウィン#地味ハロウィン2021#DPZ pic.twitter.com/bSum9ujxSD— コメ食え (@komekue1) October 28, 2021
▼ “Someone taking out the garbage in winter.”
冬のゴミ出し#地味ハロウィン2021#地味ハロウィン#DPZ pic.twitter.com/4lCqBRNk5L— モト (@tomonomotto) October 26, 2021
▼ “A person who probably has a tattoo.”
たぶんタトゥー入ってる人#地味ハロウィン #地味ハロウィン2021 #DPZ pic.twitter.com/XMpfmPdTr7— アソビカイギ (@asobikaigi) October 29, 2021
▼ “Person drafted by the Lotte Marines who really wanted to sign with the Yomiuri Giants.”
本当は巨人に行きたかったのにロッテに指名されたドラフト会議#地味ハロウィン2021#地味ハロウィン#DPZ pic.twitter.com/Wq51UC2qna— Johnny (@___Jonism_____) October 23, 2021
▼ “Person who failed when opening their egg carton.”
卵パックをあける時— 道産子マダムヤン@余韻列車から下車できない (@dosanko_madam) October 29, 2021
失敗した人#地味ハロ#地味ハロウィン#地味ハロウィン2021#Mハロで地味ハロ pic.twitter.com/Z4nyvGq4vN
▼ “Person who encountered a cockroach while trying to sleep at night.”
「夜寝ようとしたらゴキブリと目が合った人」#G出現 #深夜の戦い #漆黒の訪問者#絶対に負けられない戦いがそこにある#出来れば静かに外に出ていってほしい#地味ハロウィン #地味ハロウィン2021 pic.twitter.com/T2PcVFkeCn— 樋口みどりこ (つぼみ大革命)🦖 (@higuchimidoriko) October 27, 2021
▼ “Person whose friends all went to the bathroom when it was their turn at karaoke.”
カラオケで自分の番になった瞬間、友達が全員トイレに行ってしまった人。#地味ハロウィン#DPZ pic.twitter.com/tNpMEmhYes— ちゅうわっと (@tyuuuW) October 27, 2021
Making a jimi-Halloween costumes may seem easy, but it’s very hard to strike that right balance of interesting and ordinary.
For example, this guy’s costume may seem ordinary and has an ordinary caption, but is actually a parody of the guy who found that giant python in Yokohama earlier this year. It’s a funny costume, but probably qualifies more as a regular topical Halloween costume.
▼ “Person who found something they were looking for.”
探し物を見つけた人#地味ハロウィン #地味ハロウィン2021 #DPZ pic.twitter.com/8Sy051R3pK— 岡本智博🍟オカモトラボ@デザフェス両日H-80 (@oka6) October 26, 2021
Given the online component of this year’s events, entries will probably continue to trickle in throughout the weekend, but going by the online buzz this entry has been an especially big hit.
▼ “Neighbor of a suspect in a suspense drama telling the police they haven’t seen the person in three days.”
サスペンスドラマで「お隣り、3日ぐらい前から留守みたいよ」と言う、容疑者の隣人。#地味ハロウィン #DPZ pic.twitter.com/XwCe2fZBSV— 阿部 秀子 (@ABK40) October 25, 2021
There are plenty more creatively uncreative costumes to be seen on Daily Portal Z and Twitter via the hashtag #地味ハロウィン, and you can also check out entries from previous year’s events right here. Enjoy, and we hope you all have a truly average Halloween!
Source: Twitter/#地味ハロウィン, Daily Portal Z
Top image: Pakutaso
