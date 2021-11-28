Gold and Bronze Cloths become real-world boxer briefs.

In recent years, we’ve seen an increasing number of anime series and characters get their own real-world lingerie sets. Just a few days ago a bra-and-panties combo inspired by Urusei Yatsura was unveiled, and there’s also been official intimate apparel for fans of Evangelion, PreCure, and One Piece.

Anime-themed underwear for men, though, is much less common. However, if you’re a fan of classic celestial action series Saint Seiya, you can pretty much wear a different pair of themed underwear every day until your next laundry day, thanks to this this lineup from merchandiser Baby Faze.

Saint Seiya’s cast is known as much for their fashion as their fisticuffs, and the spectacular armor of both the Gold and Bronze Saints serves as the motif for these boxer briefs. On the Gold Saint side, all 12 symbols of the Zodiac are accounted for, with designs dynamic enough to ensure that all eyes will be on your undies when you’re in a situation where showing them is appropriate.

▼ Nothing radiates an aura of confidence like an abstract image of a bull charging out of your crotch.

Within the anime, the character’s suits of armor are referred to as “cloths,” and the boxer briefs’ packaging is modeled after the Pandora’s Box the cloths are stored in.

If you want something a little less, well, gold, you can instead opt for one of the five Bronze Saint boxer briefs, where Pegasus, Dragon, Cygnus, Andromeda, and Phoenix are represented.

In total, that’s 17 different designs to choose from…or not, if you’re a serious collector and just buy them all. There’s actually an economic incentive to buying in bulk, since the boxer briefs cost 3,080 yen (US$26.80) individually, but you can get a bundle of all five Bronze Saints for 14,055 yen, the 12 Gold Saints for 33,407 yen, and the complete array of all 17 for 41,140 yen (saving 1,345, 3,553, and 11,220 yen, respectively).

Orders can be made here through the Baby Faze online store, with shipping scheduled for late March.

Source: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, Baby Faze

