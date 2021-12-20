Upcoming series’ title suggests it may be a remake of the original hit from the late ‘90s.

Considering that it’s set in the period of history in which the samurai era was coming to a close, the Rurouni Kenshin anime/manga franchise has shown remarkable longevity. The latest piece of proof: there’s a new Rurouni Kenshin anime TV series on the way.

The project was announced as part of the Jump Festa 2022 festivities, and a teaser video has also been released, giving an early glimpse of how the physically and emotionally scarred swordsman, and his sakabato reverse-edged katana, will appear in the newest anime installment.

Creator Nobuhiro Watsuki’s original Rurouni Kenshin manga ran from 1994 to 1999 and was one of the most popular series in Weekly Shonen Jump during its serialization. The 1996-1998 TV anime adaptation was also a smash hit, and the series’ lasting popularity has led to three OVA side-story series, five live-action films. In 2017 Watsuki began drawing a manga continuation, subtitled The Hokkaido Arc, written jointly with his wife. The series went on a seven-month hiatus following Watsuki’s arrest for possession of child pornography, but has been in continual publication since September of 2017.

The title for the new anime series, which is being produced by Liden Films, is listed as Rurouni Kenshin-Meiji Kenkaku Romantan, or “Rurouni Kenshin-Meiji Swordsman Adventure Story.” This is the same title as the original 1994-1999 manga and 1994-1996 anime, without any of the additional titular suffixes attached to the Hokkaido Arc or the OVA series released in English as Trust & Betrayal, Reflection, or New Kyoto Arc, suggesting that the new anime may be a remake/retelling of the original anime’s events, though no concrete story details, or a premiere date for the new anime, have been released at this time.

Source, images: PR Times

