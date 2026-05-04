Does the brand’s most expensive eyewear require a fashion god to pull them off?

Due to Uniqlo’s affordable prices and decent quality, it’s probably safe to say that there are more people in Japan who have an article of clothing from the brand than not. Despite the general trend of rising prices throughout the country, Uniqlo remains to be a place where you can pick up some decent clothes without breaking the bank. Our Japanese-language reporter P.K. Sanjun also likes to call into his local store from time-to-time, but there’s always one thing he tries to avoid purchasing: sunglasses.

Among the youth of today, Uniqlo’s Wellington sunglasses, retailing at 1,990 yen (US$12.65), are proving to be very popular for their “expensive look”.

However, even though P.K. wears sunglasses on an almost daily basis, he feels that it would feel kind of embarrassing to see someone else wearing the exact same sunglasses as him, so he has never once considered buying a pair at Uniqlo. That was until he was in the store and saw a pair of sunglasses that look so unique that they couldn’t possibly suit any ordinary person, and yet were the most expensive model out of all Uniqlo’s sunglasses at 2,990 yen.

Looking at them a little closer, it turns out the sunglasses come from the “Uniqlo: C” series, and are designed by Uniqlo’s Global Creative Director, and designer of Meghan Markle’s dress for her wedding to the UK’s Prince Harry, Claire Waight Keller. As such, they’re part of Uniqlo’s high-end series, which made the unusual design and price point a little more understandable.

Even so, for someone to pull off these sunglasses, P.K. reckons you would need a fashion sense on the level of Japanese hip-hop group m-flo’s Verbal, who is often pictured wearing unique sunglasses and who P.K. considers to be the most stylish person in the world. There’s no way he would ever rub elbows with someone who has the same level of fashion sense…

▼ Oh, wait! There is!

Yes, if it is our beloved Mr. Sato, who never lets the clothes wear him, then he could surely master these Uniqlo: C sunglasses with ease, right?

For fairness’s sake, P.K. needed to have some other members of our team try on the sunglasses to get a clear idea of how difficult they are to handle for the general populace.

▼ P.K.: He looks delusional.

▼ Ahiruneko: They simply don’t suit him.

▼ Takashi: He’s just messing around.

▼ Go: He’s acting embarrassed.

▼ Seiji: He’s acting confident, but others can’t take him seriously.

▼ Yuuichiro: Not bad… but comical.

As expected, the Uniqlo: C are difficult sunglasses to master, as not a single member could handle the strong, assertive design. Rather, it felt like the sunglasses were playing with them.

However, our fashion leader Mr. Sato is built differently, and the moment he puts them on…

▼ The impression is completely different!

▼ He’s taken those sunglasses by the rims and grappled them into submission.

▼ Mr. Sato is not one to be controlled by a pair of mere sunglasses.

How many people are there in this world who can handle the high-level Uniqlo: C this well? As expected of Mr. Sato, his nickname of “the man who has never been worn by his clothes” isn’t just for show.

While the Uniqlo: C are difficult sunglasses to pull off, it’s been proven that if you’re a fashion leader on Mr. Sato’s level, they do look incredibly cool, so for those who think, “I’m a stylish person just like Mr. Sato,” you might have just found your next pair of sunglasses.

Photos ©SoraNews24

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