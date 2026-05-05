A unique way to eat your greens in Tokyo.

Japan has a knack for taking the familiar and elevating it to realms we never thought possible. A great example of that can be found at Takase Yogashi, a long-established store founded over a century ago, in 1920.

▼ 洋菓子 or “yogashi” translates as “western confectionery”.

With five stores in Tokyo, Takase Yogashi has a loyal base of customers, many of whom come for the anpan (red bean paste bread) and almond tuiles (elegant French cookies), but those with more adventurous tastes vouch for the Mekabu Salad Bread.

The minute you lay eyes on this offering, you know it’s no ordinary bread, and when you learn that “mekabu” is the base section of wakame seaweed, your instincts might be to run in the other direction. You really shouldn’t, though, because mekabe is a highly nutritious Japanese “superfood” that’s high in minerals, fibre, and fucoidan.

▼ It’s usually served with rice, though, so we were curious to find out what it would taste like as a bread ingredient.



Pulling the bread apart, we could see the dough was scattered with black sesame seeds, and the filling in the centre contained a very generous amount of mekabu.

After taking a bite, we were immediately impressed by the mouthfeel, with the soft, chewy bread contrasting beautifully with the crunchiness of the mekabu. The salty Chinese-style seasoning complemented the seaweed while also permeating just enough of the bread to give it an incredibly unique flavour.

It tasted like seaweed but not like the sea, as the bread and sesame seeds helped to round out the flavours, striking a pleasant balance that made every mouthful as delicious as it was nutritious.

It’s certainly one of the most unnique breads you’ll find in Japan, so if you’re feeling adventurous, be sure to stop by a branch in Tokyo and give it a try. And if you’d like to continue your foray into the world of unusual Japanese baked goods, this rare Nara bread is also worth searching for.

Related: Takase Yogashi

Photos ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!