Celebrate the 100-year anniversary of Ashikaga City in Tochigi with these fun commemorative goods.

Ashikaga City in Tochigi Prefecture, about 90 minutes by train northeast of Tokyo, was the birthplace of the Ashikaga clan, which ruled Japan as shoguns during the Muromachi period (1336-1573). But being the hometown of a ruling clan isn’t its only claim to fame. It is also known as the home of the famous swordsmith Horikawa Kunihiro.

In fact, in celebration of Ashikaga City’s 100-year Anniversary, you can see one of his swords on display at the Ashikaga Museum of Art right now: the Yamanbagiri Kunihiro, a sword made popular by the smash-hit browser-based video game series Touken Ranbu. As such, you can also get some pretty cool Yamanbagiri Kunihiro-related swag for a limited time only, including a tiny dessert knife cut and styled just like the real sword.

The knife is sold separately or together as a set with a matcha pound cake and a special cloth for 4,600 yen (US$42). The matcha pound cake is made by Kijidou, a sweets brand produced by Ashikaga City-based cloth printing company Asahi Senshoku.

It’s made with locally-sourced ingredients from Tochigi, baked in a gas-fired cauldron and filled with five delicious kinds of nuts. It sounds divine.

And of course, what could be more fun than cutting it with a knife designed to emulate a sword? The Yamanbagiri Kunihiro has been carefully recreated in tiny form, all the way down to the inscription on the blade that marks it as a work by Horikawa Kunihiro. Though, at 138 millimeters (5.4 inches), the sweets knife falls short of the original blade’s length of 73 centimeters (28.7 inches), it’s still an impressive sight to behold. You can also buy the replica knife separately for 1,500 yen.

Finally, the set comes with a special commemorative furoshiki, a wrapping cloth that is typically used to wrap bento boxes. The bright red cloth, which features a print of the sword on display, is made of rayon and measures 500 by 500 millimeters (19.6 by 19.6 inches).

There are also three commemorative, sword-inspired handkerchief designs for sale. The first, called Tsubaki, is a pretty design of vermillion camellia flowers and different kinds of swords on a bright yellow background.

The second is called Tantou, and has more of a pop-art design. Featuring hands bearing tools used to make swords painted in soft yellow and blue on a cream background, it’s sure to catch anyone’s eye when you bring it out.

Lastly, there’s Jinrestu, a design that looks like black and white checks at first glance but is actually dozens of little swords stretching over vertical black lines on a white background. It’s a very stylish and snazzy design that’s also unisex, perfect for sword enthusiasts of either gender.

All three are made of 100 percent cotton, and of course, are designed by Ashikaga Senshoku. They sell for 1,000 yen each. The three handkerchiefs, the dessert knife, and the matcha cake set, which is called Uguisu to Niwa (“The Nightingale and the Garden”), can be purchased online at Kijidou’s online shop.

The actual Yamanbagiri Kunihiro sword will be on display at the Ashikaga Museum of Art as part of the Ashikaga City 100-year Anniversary Special Exhibition “Sengoku Busho: The Valor and Beauty of Ashikaga Nagao -That Thread of Life into Perpetuity-” until March 27. And if you plan on visiting Ashikaga City in the next few months, you can also check out Ashikaga’s other claim to fame…their amazing wisteria trees.

