As one of the world’s largest automakers, Nissan prides itself on having a full range of cars to meet any and all needs. It’s got sports car for driving excitement, family cars for comfortably transporting your spouse and kids, and compact cars for urbanites or residents of rural communities with narrow country roads.

Now Nissan has built a car for the very specific purpose of delivering ramen, and we don’t mean that in the sense that it’s a car a deliveryperson drives from the restaurant to your house, either. This ramen transport vehicle speeds around inside the restaurant.

Part of the company’s e-4ORCE RAMEN Counter research project, the car is about the length and width of a large shoebox, with a wooden tray on its top. After the ramen chef finishes making a customer’s order, he places the bowl on the tray, and the car goes zooming off to automatically deliver the noodles, as shown in this video.

But wait, with the car moving so fast, won’t the contents of the bowl slosh around under acceleration and braking, spilling hot broth on everyone seated at the counter? Nope, and everyone in the restaurant can thank Nissan’s e-4ORCE electric motor setup for that. The e-4ORCE uses two motors to operate the vehicle’s all-wheel drive system, making starts and stops both speedy and smooth.

▼ With not a drop spilled it’s basically the Initial D or ramen delivery.

The e-4ORCE system, as you might have guessed, is also used in some of Nissan’s passenger cars, like its Ariya electric vehicle. But just like how Nissan previously flashed its technological prowess with self-moving chairs and self-tidying hotel rooms, it’s once again found a unique way to show off how precise its automotive engineering is.

Unfortunately, Nissan doesn’t currently have any plans to open a permanent restaurant with its ramen-delivery car on the staff. Between this and Nissan helping us make butter through the power of drifting, though, we’re starting to think that maybe they’re as good at getting food to our stomachs as they are at getting people from Point A to Point B.

