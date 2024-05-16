An attraction so good it’ll rival Space Mountain!

On 6 June, Tokyo DisneySea will open the doors to Fantasy Springs, the newest port expansion, built at a cost of 320 billion yen (US$2 billion). This Japan-exclusive port is home to three new worlds, Frozen Kingdom, Rapunzel’s Forest, and Peter Pan’s Never Land, and as we were lucky enough to attend a press event ahead of the official opening, today we’ll be sharing all the magic from Never Land, including the new rides and food.

This zone stretches across a large expanse and has a lot of photo spots for visitors, with Captain Hook’s pirate ship and the area around it being one of the highlights.

Hungry visitors will want to head straight to Lookout Cookout, a restaurant designed to look like as if it’s been constructed from parts of a beached shipwreck.

The foraging theme continues with the interior design, which represents the Lost Kids’ hideout.

With seating for approximately 200, this restaurant is smaller than The Snuggly Duckling in Rapunzel’s Forest and the Royal Banquet of Arendelle in Frozen Kingdom.

The food options are smaller too, with the menu dedicated to light snacks, the highlights of which are the Lost Kids’ Snack Box (900 yen [US$5.75]) and the Pixie Dust Soda (750 yen).

The Pixie Dust Soda comes with a star that dissolves into the drink to create a glittery effect reminiscent of pixie dust, while the Lost Kids’ Snack Box contains banana chips, prawn chips, and fried chicken pieces.

The meals here are tasty, but not large enough to fill you up, so it’s best to dine at the other areas if you want a more substantial meal. However, what Never Land lacks in food it more than makes up with in rides, because there’s not one but two attractions for visitors.

▼ First up, we have Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies, located in Pixie Hollow.

This ride is suitable for all ages and is filled with giant displays that make you feel as if you’ve shrunk to the size of a fairy.

Over in Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure, you can board a boat that’ll make you feel as if you’re flying through the sky!

▼ Everyone who boards the boat is given a set of 3-D glass to wear, transporting you right into the world of Peter Pan.

This ride is simply amazing, with appearances from Tinker Bell, who sprinkles the boat in fairy dust, and Michael and Wendy, as visitors are taken on an adventure to rescue John from Captain Hook and his pirates.

It’s a wild ride that incorporates so many cutting-edge features we reckon it’ll become one of the star attractions at Tokyo Disney Resort. We won’t reveal all the details of the ride, so as to not spoil it for visitors, but we’ll just say that it has all the potential to become as popular and representative of the Resort as Space Mountain.

▼ See you next time, Never Land!

If you’re planning a visit to Fantasy Springs, we highly recommend putting Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure at the top of your list. Frozen Kingdom also has another thrilling ride, while Rapunzel’s Forest has the best dining options out of the three. There’s a lot to see and do in all the new areas, so be sure to give yourself a day to enjoy it all — it’s a great day out for people of all ages!

Related: Tokyo Disney Resort

Photos © SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]