Hanami, Kochi, and Hinamatsuri bath bombs are inspired by Japan’s three favorite springtime flowers.

Japan is always down for a luxuriously long soak in the tub, and so it’s no surprise that bath goods maker Lush is popular here. Usually, the products Lush sells in Japan are conceived in the U.K., but Lush Japan is now releasing a new series of designed-in-Japan bath bombs.

The first three offerings in the made-in-Japan lineup went on sale earlier this month and represent Japan’s three main varieties of spring flowers. Naturally, that means one of them is a sakura/cherry blossom bath bomb.

Called Hanami, the same term used for cherry blossom viewing parties, the bath bomb is made with salt-preserved cherry blossoms from Kyoto and mugwort, which Lush says provide cleansing and moisturizing properties for the skin.

The Kochi bath bomb, pictured above, takes its name from a poetic term meaning “east wind,” a breeze with a touch of warmth that’s taken as a sign of the transition from winter to spring. This time the floral inspiration is ume, Japanese plum, which blossoms in late February and early March. The bath bomb contains plum, mandarin orange, and ylang-ylang for a sweet and citrusy scent.

And last, the Hinamatsuri bath bomb is for peach lovers. The Hinamatsuri celebration is also known as the Dolls Festival or Peach Festival, and this bath bomb is made with peach leaf and Okinawan shell ginger leaf for a fruity fragrance.

The Japanese spring flower bath bombs are compact, about one third the size of Lush’s normal size. Since a bath (not just a shower) is part of many Japanese people’s daily grooming ritual it’s nice that Lush also includes a reusable tea bag-style mesh pouch in the bundle, so that you can enjoy the rest of a less than fully dissolved bath bomb at a later date.

The three-bath bomb set is available through the Lush Japan online store here, priced at 1,400 yen (US$12.15). And should you run out of bath bombs, don’t forget that you can use chimpi, or dried orange peel, for a relaxing bath too.

Source, images: PR Times

