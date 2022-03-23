Castle in the Sky-style entrance opens ahead of the rest of the theme park.

For months, fans of the animated works of Studio Ghibli have ben absorbed in the slow drip of concept artwork for the under-construction Ghibli Park theme park. We’re still several months away from the gran opening, but Ghibli itself has just given us one of the biggest previews yet by sharing actual photos of one of the park’s completed structures, plus a surprise invitation for the public to come and see it for themselves.

Pictured above is the Elevator Tower that will serve as one of the entrances to Ghibli Park, which itself is split into five areas throughout the larger Aichi Expo Park in the town of Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture. Elevator Tower will be a gateway to Ghibli Park’s Hill of Youth section, and the design is brimming with signature Ghibli visual charm. The studio says it’s “modeled after the 19th century imaginary scientific world” of Castle in the Sky Laputa, the first official Studio Ghibli anime.

▼ The Ghibli Museum in Tokyo also posted a few photos of it’s “big friend out west,” geographically tipping its hat to Ghibli Park.

Ghibli was even generous enough to show off an after-sundown picture of the tower, though it says that it’s waiting until Ghibli Park’s grand opening on November 1 to turn on all of the lights.

However, fans won’t have to wait another second to make use of the Elevator Tower. Though the structure itself has been thoroughly renovated, it was actually a preexisting part of Expo Park, and it provides access to non-Ghibli Park sections of the park as well. So even though Ghibli Park won’t be fully ready for visitors until November, people coming to Expo Park can start using the Ghibli Elevator Tower as of today.

